FaZe Rain claims his collaboration with Grace Van Dien “took a terrible turn,” actress allegedly left crying

Popular content creator Nordan, also known as "FaZe Rain," recently disclosed that his highly anticipated collaboration with actress-tuned-streamer Grace Van Dien, the newest member of FaZe Clan, did not go as expected. Taking to Twitter on May 31, he posted a photo of the pair but expressed in the caption that their meeting took a negative turn.

Speaking of the situation, FaZe Rain posted:

"Even though things look good it took a terrible turn lol"

FAZE RAIN @FaZe_Rain Even though things look good it took a terrible turn lol Even though things look good it took a terrible turn lol https://t.co/JVj1WSpd4O

What happened between FaZe Rain and Grace Van Dien?

Those who have been closely following the unfolding drama between the two streamers would be aware that FaZe Rain has criticized FaZe Clan for their decision to bring on board Grace Van Dien, known for her role in Stranger Things. However, after a brief period of exchanging blows online, the duo made the decision to collaborate and address the matter in a civil manner.

It seems that their attempt to have a constructive discussion took a negative turn. In her private Twitter account, Van Dien disclosed that she left the situation feeling upset and in tears.

DramaAlert @DramaAlert FaZe Rain and Grace Van Dien linked up and it apparently did not go well. #DramaAlert FaZe Rain and Grace Van Dien linked up and it apparently did not go well. #DramaAlert https://t.co/e3TMpMW5Qb

The exact reason for the collaboration falling apart remains unknown as no footage has been released. However, FaZe Rain provided further information about the situation. He stated that much of what he said to Van Dien was intended as jokes. However, Van Dien found some of his remarks hurtful.

He wrote:

DramaAlert @DramaAlert More from Rain on the topic More from Rain on the topic https://t.co/VvuGOsu5Ws

Here's what the fans said

Fans have been closely following the situation ever since it began, and the drama surrounding the collaboration has garnered significant attention. The Twitter handle @DramaAlert covered the incident, sparking numerous responses and reactions from the community.

Many commenters suggested that the incident was a publicity stunt and doubted its authenticity. Here are some of their tweets:

Vanqwsh @dylsrjones @DramaAlert let me tell y’all one thing. this is a publicity stunt and there’s more to it. just watch🍿 @DramaAlert let me tell y’all one thing. this is a publicity stunt and there’s more to it. just watch🍿

C @ari1237ana @DramaAlert Rain is too real for this world. @DramaAlert Rain is too real for this world.

InterstellarGaming.Co @InterstellarG0 @ari1237ana



The answer he gave sounds like one of desperation when confronted in person with one of his own who he knows dam well he hurt. @DramaAlert "Literally jokes on the Internet."The answer he gave sounds like one of desperation when confronted in person with one of his own who he knows dam well he hurt. @ari1237ana @DramaAlert "Literally jokes on the Internet."The answer he gave sounds like one of desperation when confronted in person with one of his own who he knows dam well he hurt.

Dubacabra @Dubacabra @DramaAlert No matter how bad things get she still has her career over at stranger things @DramaAlert No matter how bad things get she still has her career over at stranger things

Jack @Jack_Crutons @DramaAlert This the biggest publicity stunt since RiceGum fought Fousey @DramaAlert This the biggest publicity stunt since RiceGum fought Fousey💀

EdwardC321 @EdwardC321 @DramaAlert Imagine this is just for views and nothing bad happens in the vid. @DramaAlert Imagine this is just for views and nothing bad happens in the vid.

imaustin. @imaustin1076 @DramaAlert does she expect the uber driver to talk to her ab it or some shit @DramaAlert does she expect the uber driver to talk to her ab it or some shit😭

billford @BigBoyBilly33 @DramaAlert nice bro leaking tweets from a private account @DramaAlert nice bro leaking tweets from a private account

Kishin @grillllsum @DramaAlert now rain is seriously dragging it lol @DramaAlert now rain is seriously dragging it lol

Parasyte - Leftist - Hasanabi Head @ParasyteLW @DramaAlert Saying “it’s just jokes on the internet” is such a bad stance on the situation. She has been harassed by his fans and fans of all the of members that she was forced to go private and disable comments. @DramaAlert Saying “it’s just jokes on the internet” is such a bad stance on the situation. She has been harassed by his fans and fans of all the of members that she was forced to go private and disable comments.

The ongoing feud between FaZe Rain and Van Dien has received significant coverage within the online community over the past week. The former has made a series of caustic comments about the actress, while the latter has highlighted the content creator's struggle with addiction. To read about the story, click here.

