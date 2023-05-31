FaZe Rain claims his collaboration with Grace Van Dien “took a terrible turn,” actress allegedly left crying

Popular content creator Nordan, also known as "FaZe Rain," recently disclosed that his highly anticipated collaboration with actress-tuned-streamer Grace Van Dien, the newest member of FaZe Clan, did not go as expected. Taking to Twitter on May 31, he posted a photo of the pair but expressed in the caption that their meeting took a negative turn.
Speaking of the situation, FaZe Rain posted:
"Even though things look good it took a terrible turn lol"
What happened between FaZe Rain and Grace Van Dien?
Those who have been closely following the unfolding drama between the two streamers would be aware that FaZe Rain has criticized FaZe Clan for their decision to bring on board Grace Van Dien, known for her role in Stranger Things. However, after a brief period of exchanging blows online, the duo made the decision to collaborate and address the matter in a civil manner.
It seems that their attempt to have a constructive discussion took a negative turn. In her private Twitter account, Van Dien disclosed that she left the situation feeling upset and in tears.
The exact reason for the collaboration falling apart remains unknown as no footage has been released. However, FaZe Rain provided further information about the situation. He stated that much of what he said to Van Dien was intended as jokes. However, Van Dien found some of his remarks hurtful.
He wrote:
Here's what the fans said
Fans have been closely following the situation ever since it began, and the drama surrounding the collaboration has garnered significant attention. The Twitter handle @DramaAlert covered the incident, sparking numerous responses and reactions from the community.
Many commenters suggested that the incident was a publicity stunt and doubted its authenticity. Here are some of their tweets:
The ongoing feud between FaZe Rain and Van Dien has received significant coverage within the online community over the past week. The former has made a series of caustic comments about the actress, while the latter has highlighted the content creator's struggle with addiction. To read about the story, click here.