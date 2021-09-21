FaZe vs Complexity CS:GO Blast Premier Fall Groups 2021: Prediction, head to head, live streaming details, and more

With Group A and Group B matches of the CS:GO BLAST Premier Fall Group 2021 wrapped up, all eyes are set on FaZe vs. Complexity, the first Group C match of the tournament.

The mixed EU/NA CS:GO teams of FaZe and Complexity have met earlier and the results have gone back and forth. CS:GO fans can’t wait to find out which team wins in the faceoff on September 24.

This is also Marcelo “Coldzera” David’s first match with Complexity after being benched from FaZe's active roster. Now that Coldzera’s first match is against FaZe itself, the storyline for this matchup gets juicier.

Everything CS:GO players need to know ahead of FaZe vs Complexity Blast Premier match

Head to head results for FaZe vs Complexity

Out of the last seven maps Faze has played against Complexity, Faze managed to win three of them, while Complexity won four. Their last encounter was in IEM Cologne 2021 Play-In, where FaZe won the series 2:0 with scores of 16:6 and 16:13.

Recent results for FaZe and Complexity

Out of 10 last CS:GO series, Faze has kept a win-loss tally of 6:4. They have lost to Natus Vincere twice, and once each to Virtus.pro and Fnatic.

For Complexity, their win-loss tally for the last 10 series stands at 4:6. They have lost against Vitality, OG, forZe, Virtus.pro, G2, and FaZe.

The CS:GO rosters of FaZe vs Complexity in BLAST Premier Fall Groups 2021

FaZe:

Håvard “rain” Nygaard

Olof “olofmeister” Kajbjer Gustafsson

Helvijs “broky” Saukants

Russel “Twistzz” Van Dulken

Finn “karrigan” Andersen

Complexity:

Benjamin “blameF” Bremer

Valentin “poizon” Vasilev

Justin “jks” Savage

Patrick “es3tag” Hansen

Marcelo “Coldzera” David (stand-in)

Predictions for FaZe vs Complexity in BLAST Premier Fall Groups 2021

As the history of the head-to-head results suggests, the FaZe vs Complexity matchup has quite the possibility of going either way. FaZe has a slightly stronger team on paper. They stand on #6 in the HLTV world rankings, while Complexity stands at #16. By that metric, Fae stands a better chance at taking home the win.

When and where to watch FaZe vs Complexity

CS:GO fans can tune into BLAST Premier’s official Twitch channel on September 24, 2021 at 11:00 PM IST / 5:30 PM UTC for the FaZe vs Complexity match. BLAST Premier Fall 2021 boasts a combined prize pool of $150,000 with 12 CS:GO teams fighting for it.

