NIP vs BIG CS:GO BLAST Premier Fall Groups 2021: Prediction, head to head, live streaming details, and more

With the first round matches of BLAST Premier Fall Groups 2021 group A wrapped up, all eyes are set on the battle of the two European CS:GO giants in group B - Ninjas in Pyjamas and BIG.

The rivalry between NIP and BIG goes back a long way in CS:GO. And if history is anything to go by, fans will be treated to a fantastic series on September 20.

BLAST Premier Fall 2021 boasts an overall prize pool of $150,000 with 12 CS:GO teams fighting for it. The best-of-three double-elimination GSL format of group stages has pitted NIP and BIG on the second upper bracket match of group B.

Everything CS:GO players need to know ahead of NIP vs BIG Blast Premier match

Head to head results for NIP vs BIG

Out of the last 15 maps played between NIP and BIG, NIP has won 9 of them, out of which 3 went to overtime. Their last series was in BLAST Premier Spring Final 2021, where NIP won 2-0 with scores of 16-12 and 16-10.

Recent results for NIP and BIG

Out of NIP’s last 10 series, they have 5 wins and 5 losses. On the other hand, BIG’s tally of win-loss stands at 4-6.

The CS:GO rosters of NIP and BIG in BLAST Premier Fall Groups 2021

NIP:

Nicolai “dev1ce” Reedtz

Fredrik “REZ” Sterner

Nicolas “Plopski” Gonzalez Zamora

Hampus “hampus” Poser

Linus “LNZ” Holtäng

BIG:

Johannes “tabseN” Wodarz

Tizian “tiziaN” Feldbusch

Florian “syrsoN” Rische

Nils “k1to” Gruhne

Nicklas “gade” Gade

Predictions for NIP vs BIG in BLAST Premier Fall Groups 2021

NIP and BIG stand at #9 and #13 respectively on the HLTV world rankings of CS:GO teams. Although NIP is considered slightly more favored to win the matchup, BIG will not make it any easy. Fans can expect maps to go all the way to overtime.

When and where to watch NIP vs BIG

CS:GO fans can tune into BLAST Premier’s official Twitch channel on September 20, 2021 at 11:00 PM IST / 5:30 PM UTC for the NIP vs BIG match. This series is scheduled right after the G2 vs MIBR series, which is the other upper-bracket match of group B.

