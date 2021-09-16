G2 vs MIBR CS:GO BLAST Premier Fall Groups 2021: Prediction, head to head, live streaming details, and more

With group A matches of BLAST Premier Fall Groups 2021 underway, all eyes are set on the G2 vs MIBR CS:GO match in Group B on September 20, 2021. The group stage of the tournament has three groups of four teams each, battling for the top two positions to advance into the BLAST Premier Fall Finals 2021.
The best-of-three double-elimination GSL format pits four CS:GO teams from each group against each other. The other two teams of group B are Ninjas in Pyjamas and BIG.
BLAST Premier Fall 2021 features a combined prize pool of $150,000 with 12 CS:GO teams fighting for it.
Everything CS:GO players need to know ahead of G2 vs MIBR Blast Premier match
Head to head results for G2 vs MIBR
G2 has faced MIBR twice since 2020 and emerged victorious on both occasions. They won 2:0 in ESL One Cologne 2020 Europe, and 2:1 in BLAST Premier Fall 2020: Regular Season.
Recent results for G2 and MIBR
G2 has looked shaky in recent times and has lost all their last six matches. They have lost to Virtus Pro, forZe, Complexity, OG, Sinners, and Natus Vincere.
MIBR, on the other hand, has momentum on its side. They have won six out of their last 10 CS:GO matches.
The CS:GO rosters of G2 and MIBR in BLAST Premier Fall Groups 2021
G2:
- Audric “JaCkz” Jug
- Nikola “Niko” Kovač
- Nemanja “huNter-” Kovač
- François “AmaNEk” Delaunay
- Nemanja “nexa” Isaković
MIBR:
- Gustavo “yel” Knittel
- Marcelo “chelo” Cespedes
- Raphael “exit” Lacerda
- Bruno “shz” Martinelli
- Breno “brnz4n” Poletto
G2 vs MIBR in BLAST Premier Fall Groups 2021 - Predictions
G2 stands #3 in HLTV world rankings, while MIBR is at the #48 spot. Suffice to say, the two CS:GO teams are a class apart. G2 is expected to win this match rather easily.
However, with G2’s recent lackluster performance in mind, MIBR has the perfect opportunity to create an upset on the stage of the BLAST Premier Fall Groups 2021.
When and where to watch G2 vs MIBR
CS:GO fans can tune into BLAST Premier’s official Twitch channel on September 20, 2021 at 8:00 PM IST / 2:30 PM UTC for the G2 vs MIBR match.
