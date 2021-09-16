G2 vs MIBR CS:GO BLAST Premier Fall Groups 2021: Prediction, head to head, live streaming details, and more

With group A matches of BLAST Premier Fall Groups 2021 underway, all eyes are set on the G2 vs MIBR CS:GO match in Group B on September 20, 2021. The group stage of the tournament has three groups of four teams each, battling for the top two positions to advance into the BLAST Premier Fall Finals 2021.

The best-of-three double-elimination GSL format pits four CS:GO teams from each group against each other. The other two teams of group B are Ninjas in Pyjamas and BIG.

BLAST Premier Fall 2021 features a combined prize pool of $150,000 with 12 CS:GO teams fighting for it.

Everything CS:GO players need to know ahead of G2 vs MIBR Blast Premier match

Head to head results for G2 vs MIBR

G2 has faced MIBR twice since 2020 and emerged victorious on both occasions. They won 2:0 in ESL One Cologne 2020 Europe, and 2:1 in BLAST Premier Fall 2020: Regular Season.

Recent results for G2 and MIBR

G2 has looked shaky in recent times and has lost all their last six matches. They have lost to Virtus Pro, forZe, Complexity, OG, Sinners, and Natus Vincere.

MIBR, on the other hand, has momentum on its side. They have won six out of their last 10 CS:GO matches.

The CS:GO rosters of G2 and MIBR in BLAST Premier Fall Groups 2021

G2:

Audric “JaCkz” Jug

Nikola “Niko” Kovač

Nemanja “huNter-” Kovač

François “AmaNEk” Delaunay

Nemanja “nexa” Isaković

MIBR:

Gustavo “yel” Knittel

Marcelo “chelo” Cespedes

Raphael “exit” Lacerda

Bruno “shz” Martinelli

Breno “brnz4n” Poletto

G2 vs MIBR in BLAST Premier Fall Groups 2021 - Predictions

G2 stands #3 in HLTV world rankings, while MIBR is at the #48 spot. Suffice to say, the two CS:GO teams are a class apart. G2 is expected to win this match rather easily.

However, with G2’s recent lackluster performance in mind, MIBR has the perfect opportunity to create an upset on the stage of the BLAST Premier Fall Groups 2021.

When and where to watch G2 vs MIBR

CS:GO fans can tune into BLAST Premier’s official Twitch channel on September 20, 2021 at 8:00 PM IST / 2:30 PM UTC for the G2 vs MIBR match.

