FaZe vs Virtus.pro in CS: GO PGL Stockholm Major 2021 - Prediction, head to head, livestream details, and more

Day two of CS: GO’s PGL Stockholm Major 2021 features the battle of titans - FaZe Clan vs Virtus.pro. The best-of-three series between the two behemoths will determine who advances to the New Legends stage of the CS: GO major.

PGL Stockholm Major 2021 is the biggest CS: GO tournament in two years, since Starladder Berlin Major 2019. It boasts a prize pool of $2,000,000 with the world’s top 24 CS: GO teams battling for it.

Everything CS: GO fans need to know ahead of FaZe vs Virtus.pro in PGL Stockholm Major

Here's what fans will want to know about FaZe Clan and Virtus.pro before they go head to head in this CS: GO event.

Predictions for FaZe vs Virtus.pro in PGL Stockholm Major

FaZe and Virtus.pro are neck and neck. Even their HLTV rankings, which are respectively #11 and #12, only corroborate the fact. CS: GO fans will surely be treated to an action-packed series.

FaZe Clan is slightly favored by fans in this series due to the team’s sheer LAN experience in CS: GO over the years.

Head to head results for FaZe vs Virtus.pro

FaZe and Virtus.pro are 3-3 in their last six encounters. Their last clash, which took place in Pinnacle Fall series 1, concluded with Virtus.pro winning the series 2-1.

Recent results for FaZe and Virtus.pro

FaZe Clan has won seven out of their last ten matches. On the other hand, Virtus.pro have a patchy record with their last ten matches presenting a tally of 5-5.

FaZe has won 16-11 against Spirit, and 16-12 against ENCE on the first day of PGL Stockholm Major 2021. Virtus.pro has also started their major journey with two wins, 16-14 and 16-12 against paiN and Movistar Riders respectively.

CS: GO rosters for FaZe and Virtus.pro in PGL Stockholm Major

FaZe

Håvard "rain" Nygaard

Olof "olofmeister" Kajbjer

Helvijs "broky" Saukants

Russel "Twistzz" Van Dulken

Finn "karrigan" Andersen

Virtus.pro

Tımýr "buster" Tólepov

Alekseı "qikert" Golýbev

Dzhami "Jame" Ali

Evgeny "FL1T" Lebedev (Stand-in)

Mareks "YEKINDAR" Gaļinskis

When and where to watch FaZe vs Virtus.pro

CS: GO fans can tune into PGL's official Twitch or YouTube stream to catch the live action between FaZe and Virtus.pro from 4.00pm IST/ 10.30am GMT on 27 October 2021.

