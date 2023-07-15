5 features in which Street Fighter 6 and Mortal Kombat 1 are similar (& 5 features where they differ)

Street Fighter and Mortal Kombat are iconic fighting game franchises known for their competitive gameplay. While Mortal Kombat 1 is still a few months away, Street Fighter 6 has already set the bar high for its rival. Both titles are popular for decades of intense battles and iconic moves. Although they share many common features, there are some differences between them.

This article will discuss five similarities and differences between Street Fighter 6 and Mortal Kombat 1.

What are the similarities between Street Fighter 6 and Mortal Kombat 1?

1) Fighting game genre

Street Fighter 6 and Mortal Kombat 1 fall under the fighting game genre. Both games completely focus on 1 vs. 1 battles using characters with various moves and abilities.

2) Unique Characters

Both games feature a huge roster of characters you can use. Each character has a unique fighting style and special moves you can execute for more immense gameplay.

3) Competitive Gameplay

Players adore both franchises for their competitive gameplay, emphasizing player vs. player matches. This makes them popular for arcade tournaments.

4) Multiplayer

Both titles offer multiplayer modes that allow players to compete against each other locally or online. It adds an extra layer of excitement and replayability to the games, preventing players from getting bored by playing against the same opponents or bots.

5) Combos and counters

Street Fighter 6 and Mortal Kombat 1 both feature combos that players can learn to deal extra damage to their opponents. Combos also help players to rapidly perform attacks without giving their opponent a chance.

Conversely, counters help the players divert attacks back to the performing player and interrupt their combo. Furthermore, counters can be combined with combos to unleash much damage.

What are the differences between Street Fighter 6 and Mortal Kombat 1?

1) Artistic Style

Street Fighter 6 has a more colorful, artistic approach and represents arcade-style gameplay. It presents a South East Asian environment with passionate martial artists with much less violence and gore.

Mortal Kombat is popular for its gory atmosphere and graphical deaths. MK1 features realistic characters with noticeable graphics improvements from its predecessors. The upcoming title adopts a more realistic and cinematic approach, with detailed character models and visceral blood effects.

2) Special Moves vs Fatalities and Brutalities

Street Fighter 6 features special moves that the player can perform during battle to deal a significant amount of damage to the opponents. These are usually performed by pressing a combination of buttons and are executed with a cinematic.

Mortal Kombat 1 contains fatalities and brutalities, which provides a cinematic touch to the gruesome kill and immediately concludes the battle. Fatality involves a barbaric technique that the winner of the match uses to finish off their opponent. Brutality is triggered when a player with low HP is hit with several combos and finished with a special move.

3) Style of gameplay

Street Fighter 6 focuses on close-quartered hand-to-hand gameplay where players are heavily punished for missing their chances and failing to perform counters.

MK1 has a dynamic style of gameplay where each character depicts the tone of combat. Moreover, the game allows players to recover from missed chances quickly, giving everyone a fair chance to remain competitive.

4) Timings

A slight miscalculation in timing can give the opposition a huge chance to win. In Street Fighter 6, combos are usually shorter, and damage is maximized with various openings.

Players can perform combos even if they miss their timing in Mortal Kombat 1. However, players must memorize multiple button combinations to perform a single combo in the game.

5) Influence

SF6 has a South East Asian influence and is heavily inspired by Japanese culture. The game is mainly focused on martial arts and other Eastern self-defense training.

MK1 is participated by contenders across the globe and features many realistic and fictional characters from Hollywood movies like Rambo, Terminator, Freddy Krueger, and many more. The title is highly focused on blood, gore, and execution types.

