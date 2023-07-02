3 features The Division Resurgence should implement from BGMI

The Division Resurgence, Ubisoft's highly anticipated mobile game, strives to provide a thrilling and engaging multiplayer experience. In the ever-changing market of mobile gaming, developers are continuously looking for inspiration from popular titles that have captivated gamers. Battlegrounds Mobile India (BGMI) is one such game that has grown in popularity and transformed players' mobile gaming experience.

The battle royale title has set new benchmarks for mobile gaming with its many features and inventive gameplay mechanisms. The Division Resurgence could establish itself as a leading handheld title by incorporating certain similar aspects, providing players with a gripping and immersive post-apocalyptic world to explore.

In this article, we look at three critical BGMI elements that The Division Resurgence could consider implementing to improve gameplay, encourage customization, and improve one's overall gameplay experience.

Note: This list is subjective and solely reflects the writer's opinions.

What aspects of BGMI should be incorporated into The Division Resurgence?

1) Enhanced social features

BGMI places a high value on social contact and community involvement. The Division Resurgence developers can take note of this and incorporate improved social elements to encourage players to engage and communicate with one another.

The introduction of clans or factions within the game is a feature that could be added. Players would be able to form or join clans, allowing them to link with like-minded individuals and work together in the game to achieve common goals.

Clans could engage in battle, strive for domination in specific areas, or collaborate on various tasks. This would encourage not only teamwork and coordination but a sense of community and belonging in the Division Resurgence.

Furthermore, it should incorporate powerful communication features like voice chat or better text chat systems. Clear and efficient communication is essential for team-based battle royale gameplay, and incorporating these elements would significantly improve player coordination and collaboration.

2) Constant content updates and in-game events

BGMI is well-known for its frequent content updates and entertaining in-game events. A similar approach might aid The Division Resurgence by offering periodic updates and events to keep players interested in the game.

Regular content updates could include new missions, regions, and narratives to enrich the game while offering new tasks for players to undertake. These updates can incorporate new gameplay features, opponent factions, and weapons, ensuring that the gameplay experience remains dynamic and changing.

Additionally, in-game events should add excitement and a sense of communal harmony to this post-apocalyptic title. Events could range from short-term cooperative tasks to large-scale multiplayer contests or seasonal celebrations.

These events would not only provide exclusive rewards and incentives but generate buzz among the player community, promoting active involvement and developing a sense of togetherness within the game.

3) Popular collaborations

BGMI publisher Krafton has executed successful live events and collaborations with well-known franchises, celebrities, and influencers. The Division Resurgence's publisher could implement similar live events and collaborations to generate excitement and buzz among the player base.

Live events could range from limited-time in-game activities like special missions, raids, or challenges to large-scale community events, bringing players together to accomplish common goals. Collaborations with well-known franchises or influencers might result in the introduction of new content, exclusive products, or unique gameplay experiences that appeal to both existing and new players.

The Division Resurgence should look to create memorable moments, promote player involvement, and attract attention from a wider audience by including live events and collaborations.

If The Division Resurgence were to draw inspiration from mobile games such as Battlegrounds Mobile India, it could be a major success in the gaming market. This TPS title from Ubisoft can tap into the winning formula that has captivated players by combining components from BGMI, delivering an engaging and enjoyable mobile gaming experience.

