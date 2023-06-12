The Division Resurgence: Release window, early access content, and more

Developer Ubisoft announced The Division Resurgence game on July 7, 2022. It is the first mobile iteration of The Division PC franchise and explores the events between the first and second entry. The new mobile title will incorporate a unique story structure with missions, PvP, and PvPvE modes. Its first Closed Alpha Test was conducted in July 2022, followed by the Closed Beta Test in December 2022.

Ubisoft provided initial testers with code to download the build for Android. iOS users could download it by accepting the invitation via Testflight App. The early access servers went live on July 6, 2022, and will close on June 20, 2023. The regional beta test starts on June 13, 2023. Here are the details about The Division Resurgence release window and early access contents.

The Division Resurgence coming in fall 2023, early access server will close on June 20, 2023

Developers Ubisoft has cited fall 2023 as the release period for its free-to-play mobile game. There were a series of alpha and beta tests, and the early access build was available to download for all Android and iOS users on June 5. Players can enjoy the open world of the infected New York City in The Division Resurgence's early access server. It delves into the main story missions along with the co-op mode.

The early access allows players to visit every zone on the map, craft weapons, level up, and do more in this open-world game. While both PvP and PvPvE modes were available, developers did not encourage them, given the small number of participants in the early access servers. On June 5, Ubisoft Contact provided codes to download The Division Resurgence's build via email. From June 5-8, a 17-minute early-access video presentation was available to view.

All Android users could redeem the code on the Play Store to download the build of this RPG title. After the installation, they could log in to the game using a Ubisoft account. On the other hand, iOS users had to download the Testflight app and accept the invitation to access the build.

Early access users are automatically eligible for the regional beta test. The latest test includes a large pool of players, providing the full experience of PvP and PvPvE modes. Users’ character progression will be lost due to the server change while switching from early access to the regional beta test.

Along with the open world, players can face the dangers of the Dark Zone in The Division Resurgence. It takes place in Manhattan, where virus infection is the highest possible. Hostile groups and enemies reside in the region, where Agents go to collect loot littered across the street. The mode allows players to go solo or on a team. They can also go rogue, attack friendly Agents, and collect their loot.

In its PvP mode, Conflict Domination, players battle against each other online. There will be two teams, each comprising four Agents. It involves taking and holding strategic objectives to earn a maximum of 100 points, resulting in a win. One can use their skills in the battle but will start with no power.

More about the game

The Division Resurgence is an RPG third-person shooter game with cover-based gameplay mechanics. Developed by Ubisoft, it is the mobile debut of the highly acclaimed PC franchise, The Division. In the game, fans can enjoy a unique storyline with numerous activities in its open world. This free-to-play title promises the AAA experience of the PC on handheld devices.

Players can enjoy its PvP mode in Conflict Domination and PvPvE mode in the Dark Zone. The title features dynamic weather conditions with day and night cycles. It allows players to craft, mod, loot, and upgrade weapons. They can level up their Agent and unlock signature weapons and gadgets by improving skills in The Division Resurgence.

