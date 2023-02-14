February's Tiny & Shiny Challenge in Clash of Clans: Information, rewards, and more

In Clash of Clans, troop challenges are a useful way to get more magic items and experience. Every week, the developers publish a variety of challenges, which can be found by visiting the in-game Events section.

The newest troop challenge in Clash of Clans is called Tiny & Shiny, and players are required to utilize Goblins. Those who complete the Tiny & Shiny challenge by February 18, 2023, will gain magic items, resources, and experience in Clash of Clans.

In this article, we will explore one of the craziest challenges in Clash of Clans and the best attacking strategies to complete the challenge and win exclusive rewards.

February month's latest troop challenge in Clash of Clans

Clash of Clans @ClashofClans troop events! Go for it, Chief! Whirl Power and Tiny & Shiny are back, and this time you can win a Power and Resource Potions + Gems when you complete thesetroop events! Go for it, Chief! Whirl Power and Tiny & Shiny are back, and this time you can win a Power and Resource Potions + Gems when you complete these 👇 troop events! Go for it, Chief! 💪😎 https://t.co/9HHsrgAuRV

Players must use a certain number of Goblins in multiplayer battles to complete the latest in-game troop challenge, Tiny & Shiny. The in-game description of the February month's Tiny & Shiny challenge in Clash of Clans is as follows:

"These bumbling, bouncing, green machines wreak havoc on enemy resources."

The number of Goblins required varies based on the player's Town Hall level. To achieve this challenge in Town Hall 13, players must utilize at least 15 Goblins to triumph in conflicts with other players.

Players must prevail in five multiplayer battles by February 18, 2023, to complete this challenge and earn more resources. They will receive two Training Potions and 200 experience points after successfully completing the Tiny & Shiny challenge.

Players can use Training Potions to increase their barracks, spell factories, and siege machines' training rates to the maximum level (determined by the laboratory) for an hour.

Best Goblin attacking strategies for Tiny & Shiny challenge

Clash of Clans @ClashofClans Whirl Power and Tiny & Shiny!



Train Valkyries and Goblins at a discount during this event, and win a Training and Resource Potion when you complete each respective events! Whirl Power and Tiny & Shiny! Train Valkyries and Goblins at a discount during this event, and win a Training and Resource Potion when you complete each respective events! https://t.co/BqVygH5M6U

Goblins can be used to distract enemy defenses and draw their fire away from more valuable attacking units. This can be useful for creating an opening for other troops to make their way into the enemy base and wreak havoc.

You can complete this challenge in multiplayer battles by sending out the necessary quantity of Goblins. The following attack techniques can be used to complete the Tiny & Shiny army challenge in the game:

You can use Goblins and the GoWipe attack technique to clear outside Elixir and gold collectors. Golems and Pekka can be used to take down defensive buildings, allowing Goblins to easily pillage and destroy external structures.

Additionally, Goblins can be utilized in the GoWiBo offensive tactic, in which Bowlers and Golems serve as tanks, enabling Goblins to destroy collectors.

You can use Goblins along with the BoWiBa attack style to clear collectors and storages. Golems, who will be supported by Witch and her skeletons, can be used to divert defenses, allowing Goblins to take the loot.

You can earn exclusive rewards by completing February's Tiny & Shiny Clash of Clans challenge. With the right strategy, you can complete the challenge easily. However, you must act quickly, as the event is only available until February 18, 2023.

