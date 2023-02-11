Clash of Clans Valentine's Day Challenge - How to complete, event duration, and more

Clash of Clans sees many new events every week, and some of the major ones offer amazing rewards. Recently, Supercell introduced a great in-game event called the Valentine's Day Challenge. In it, players who get three stars when attacking a base will receive three exciting rewards.

This article discusses how to complete the Clash of Clans Valentine's Day Challenge and other information related to this inclusion.

Clash of Clans Valentine's Day Challenge: Everything you need to know

The Valentine's Day Challenge event went live on February 10 and will run for a total of 9 days. After that, gamers will be unable to redeem the rewards offered by it. In this challenge, players will have a total of three minutes to completely demolish the event's base with the troops provided to get three stars and loot.

In this event, Clash of Clans gamers will have the following set of units available to attack with:

Level 11 Super Archers-12

Level 12 Ice Golems-3

Barbarian King - Level 85

Archer Queen - Level 85

Grand Warden - Level 60

Royal Champion - Level 35

Level 5 Earthquake Spell - 4

The event's in-game description has this to say:

"Can you win the Valentine's Day Challenge, or is it YOU whose heart will be broken!? Break hearts with these Beauties and Beasts as you hunt 3 stars in this challenge made by our content creator Trample Damage!"

Upon getting three stars in the event, players will receive 400 EXP points, 20 gems, and one Hero Potion. The last reward adds up to +5 levels to all Heroes and Pets for one hour in the Clash of Clans.

In general, players need to carefully organize their offensive strategy, improve their soldiers, and employ them wisely to optimize their efficacy if they want to complete any Clash of Clans challenge with three stars.

The design of the base a gamer is attacking should also be taken into consideration, and their approach should be adjusted accordingly. However, in events such as the Clash of Clans Valentine's Day Challenge, players get unlimited attempts to attack the base, and the heroes and troops they need to use are already available and maxed out.

Here is one of the best attacking strategies for fans to get three stars on the event's base in the Clash of Clans Valentine's Day Challenge:

In the initial move, one should use three Super Archers in line with the Elixir Storage on the base's upper side. These troops will take down the Town Hall, along with the two Bomb Towers and three Elixir Storages.

After that, place one Super Archer on the base's lower side between the two flower beds and another one between the flower beds on its upper side. When one of the units eliminates three bomb towers, players will need to deploy all the Earthquake Spells. This will destroy the Scattershot and walls.

Heart Hunter Queen skin and Valentine’s Day Challenge - available now! Will she break your heart?Heart Hunter Queen skin and Valentine’s Day Challenge - available now! Will she break your heart? 😘Heart Hunter Queen skin and Valentine’s Day Challenge - available now! 💘 https://t.co/EC2jnhUTCn

After getting an opening, gamers are required to deploy three Ice Golems, Barbarina King, Archer Queen, and Grand Warden. Upon using the Heroes, players can place the remaining Super Archers behind them. Then, they can use the Super Champion, which will deal extra damage to the base's defenses.

Now, all the troops will push into the center, and one can use the Heros' ability at their convenience to keep the attack going and earn three stars.

