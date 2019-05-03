FIFA 20: 5 Arsenal players who should get a downgrade

Arvind S FOLLOW TOP CONTRIBUTOR Top 5 / Top 10 92 // 03 May 2019, 21:44 IST SHARE Share Options × Facebook Twitter Flipboard Reddit Google+ Email

Arsenal FC v Manchester City - Premier League

Arsenal have had a relatively successful season, fighting for a top-four berth in the Premier League and also closing in on a spot in the Europa League final.

While a number of players have starred for the Gunners this season, there are several that have failed to set the Premier League on fire.

With FIFA 20 set to release later this year, we take a look at five Arsenal players who are set to receive significant downgrades.

#5 Danny Welbeck

Arsenal v Sporting CP - UEFA Europa League - Group E

Danny Welbeck might consider himself slightly unlikely if he were to receive a downgrade in FIFA 20. He started the season quite brightly but was struck down by a nasty ankle injury in November.

He's remained on the sidelines ever since, missing nearly the entire season for the Gunners.

This would make him one of the candidates to receive a downgrade from EA in FIFA 20. Welbeck is one of the few players whose ratings were accurate in FIFA 19. The former Manchester United forward was rated at just 77.

Despite that, having missed such a major chunk of the season, EA are unlikely to hand him the same rating, and he could drop to 75. His sprint speed and strength stats are the ones most likely to be reduced from their current value of 83 and 75 respectively.

#4 Stephan Lichtsteiner

Arsenal FC v Cardiff City - Premier League

Advertisement

Stephan Lichtsteiner arrived from Juventus last summer and was expected to strengthen the porous Arsenal backline with his veteran presence. However, he has been arguably one of the Gunners' worst players this season.

His lack of pace and defensive awareness have shone through on far too many occasions, and he has dropped even behind the likes of Carl Jenkinson and Ainsley Maitland-Niles in the pecking order.

Lichtsteiner could receive a significant downgrade in FIFA 20. He is currently rated at 80, but his rating in the new game could be as low as 75.

1 / 3 NEXT