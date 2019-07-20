FIFA 20: 5 Barcelona players who will get a downgrade

FC Barcelona Pre-Season Training Session

Barcelona are easily one of the best sides in the world, and they have a lot of world-class players in their squad. The Catalan side has always been challenging for trophies and won the Spanish league title last season.

While almost all the players did well and helped the side win the league, there were a few who let them down. These players were nowhere close to what they were and got nowhere near to what they were expected to deliver.

The fans are frustrated with them as well, and there is a good chance of them not playing regularly next season. These players might have done just about enough to stay at the club next season, but their ratings in EA Sports FIFA are bound to take a hit.

Without further ado, here are 5 Barcelona players who are likely to get a downgrade in FIFA 20:

#5 – Rafinha

Rafinha is not a part of Valverde's plans, and he is set to leave Barcelona this summer. The player is keen on a move away and was desperate to join Inter Milan last summer. However, the two clubs could not agree on a fee, and he had to stay at Camp Nou.

He was finally given a chance to play by Valverde, but he suffered an ACL injury, and that ended his season. Rated at 82 in FIFA 19, the Brazilian is set for a downgrade to 80.

#4 – Malcom

When Barcelona hijacked a deal for Malcom from the jaws of AS Roma, the fans were thrilled that the club was finally showing some intent in the transfer market. However, when the player stepped on to the pitch, he showed no intent and was just not able to handle the pressure at Camp Nou.

Rated at 83 in the game, the Brazilian winger is set for a downgrade to 82 or 81 in FIFA 20.

