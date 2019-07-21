FIFA 20: 5 Barcelona players who will get an upgrade

FC Barcelona v RC Celta de Vigo - La Liga

Barcelona are filled with World-Class players and it is no surprise that a lot of them are among the best-rated players in EA Sports FIFA. The Catalan side have ad a lot of match-winners lately but the dependency on Messi is still there.

There are a few players who have done exceptionally well and their FIFA ratings do not do justice to their performances. Here are 5 players who should get an upgrade:

#5 – Clément Lenglet

SD Eibar v FC Barcelona - La Liga

Clément Lenglet has been a brilliant signing for Barcelona. Originally signed as a cover for Pique and Umtiti, the Frenchman has taken full advantage of the latter's injury. He has been consistent at the back and helped them win the league title last season.

Rated at just 82 in FIFA 19, it was a surprise that he did not get an upgrade in FIFA 19 Winter Rating refresh. The centre-back might not be one of the best in the world right now, but he has shown that he can be in the top 5 in a few seasons.

In FIFA 20, EA Sports should hand him a good upgrade and push him to at least 84 or 85. While 85 might be a bit too much, nobody will argue because it is a player of his quality.

#4 – Arthur

FC Barcelona v Manchester United - UEFA Champions League Quarter Final: Second Leg

Arthur was signed with a lot of hope and expectations and he has done well so far. He has not set the world on fire but has been consistent and is adapting well to the new surroundings. Next season might be the best time to put more pressure on him and Valverde would be hoping that he,, along with Frenkie de Jong ease the burden on Busquets and put Vidal and Rakitic on the bench.

Rated at 82 in FIFA 19, the Brazilian has to be given upgrade. He should be pushed to 84 at least and then handed another upgrade in the winter refresh if he does well in the season.

