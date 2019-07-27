FIFA 20: 5 Chelsea midfielders who deserve an upgrade

Sripad FOLLOW ANALYST Top 5 / Top 10 182 // 27 Jul 2019, 15:19 IST

Frank Lampard's Chelsea is going to be exciting!

Frank Lampard, Chelsea's best midfielder of all time and arguably the best in the Premier League history, is now in charge of the Blues. The new manager does not have a lot of experience in management as he had just stepped into the field last season.

However, Chelsea have decided to take a gamble on him, and the fans are eager to see how things pan out. Even if the club legend fails to win trophies, one thing guaranteed is that the midfielders at the club will learn at a lot from him.

The Blues have as many as 9 midfielders in the squad right now, and the time the season starts, the number is very likely to come down by 2 at least. Without further ado, here is a look at 5 Chelsea midfielders who deserve an upgrade in FIFA 20:

[PS: Only players who are CM, CDM or CAM in FIFA 19 have been considered]

#5 – Ruben Loftus-Cheek

Ruben Loftus-Cheek is easily the closest any player will come to Yaya Toure. While he isn't anywhere close to the Ivorian right now, he has all the potential to get there. The Englishman has everything, including the physique, to bully the opponents off the ball and score goals from long range.

Rated at just 77 in FIFA 19, Loftus-Cheek was surprisingly not given an upgrade in the FIFA 19 Winter Ratings Refresh. He deserved a push to 79 at least at that time, but EA Sports opted not to hand him one.

He's out for some time due to an injury now, but that should not stop EA Sports from handing him an upgrade. Loftus-Cheek deserves to be at 80 at least in FIFA 20 with his physical, passing and shooting stats getting a considerable boost.

