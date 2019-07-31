FIFA 20: 5 legends confirmed as new ICON players by EA Sports

Zidane, who is the cover star of the Ultimate Edition, has been added to the game

EA Sports are set to launch FIFA 20 in September and they have slowly started revealing a lot of details. This week, they have unveiled all the faces of the 3 FIFA covers: Eden Hazard for the Normal edition, Virgil van Dijk for the Champions edition and Zinedine Zidane for the Ultimate edition.

Adding to this, they have also confirmed the names of 5 legends who will be available as new ICON players in the game. These players will join the likes of Pele, Diego Maradona, Gary Lineker, Ronaldo Nazario etc in the Ultimate Team as legends.

While these players will be available in the game, they are playable only in FIFA Ultimate Team. They will not be available in offline mode, kick-off, career mode or VOLTA Football.

Without further ado, here are the 5 new legends who have been added to the game:

#5 Zinedine Zidane

The cover star of the Ultimate Edition has been added to the game finally. The Frenchman was someone the fans have been demanding for a long time but was just not getting added by EA Sports.

They have finally granted the wishes of the players and have signed him up as a legend in the game. While his ratings and positions have not been revealed, it is a given that he would be one of the most sought-after players in the game.

There is no question that he was one of the best ever in the history of football and at a time when FIFA players use the 4-2-3-1 formation with 3 CAM's, he would fit in straightaway.

Moreover, he will be having an ICON so the chemistry won't be an issue. And even if EA Sports introduce green link only for same nations rule in FIFA 20 Ultimate team, he is a Frenchman and it wouldn't be a problem to link him at all.

