FIFA 20: 5 Manchester United players who deserve a downgrade

Sripad FOLLOW ANALYST Top 5 / Top 10 171 // 31 Jul 2019, 21:43 IST

Manchester United v FC Internazionale - 2019 International Champions Cup

Manchester United's 2018/19 season was something the fans would want to forget as soon as possible. The Red Devils finished 6th in the table and also ended the season trophyless.

To make things worse, Manchester City won the league, Liverpool won the Champions League, and Chelsea won the Europa League. Tottenham and Arsenal, meanwhile, finished above them in the Premier League table. In short, they were the worst of the top 6.

Jose Mourinho was sacked midway through the season and replaced with Ole Gunnar Solskjær, who brought a spark to the team. However, before the spark could turn into something meaningful, the results were not going their way again. The Red Devils could not pull off a miracle, and it was all down mainly to the top guns at the club.

Without further ado, here are 5 Manchester United players who deserve a downgrade:

#5 – Paul Pogba

Paul Pogba has said that he is looking for a new challenge this summer and is looking for a move away. But in all fairness, he has not completed the challenge he took when he came to Old Trafford.

The Frenchman was not at his best once again for Manchester United, and the club suffered on the pitch. The midfielder was slow on the ball and often made errors that started the counter for the opposition's goal.

Rated at 88 in FIFA 19, there is no way he is going to keep hold of that. Pogba's performance last season are enough for EA Sports to hand him a downgrade without thinking twice.

While a massive downgrade isn't expected for him, EA Sports should at least push him to 86 as he is only worthy of them much right now.

Should his performances improve, they should hand him an upgrade in the winter refresh.

