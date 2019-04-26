FIFA 20: 5 Premier League players who will get the biggest upgrade

Premier League players who will get the biggest upgrades

Premier League has some of the best players in the world a, d it is no surprise that most of the FIFA players love building their team around them. The top games usually go with LaLiga stars as Messi, Suarez and Bale are the over-powered stars in the game but the others, they usually use Premier League players.

This season's Premier League has been just too good. Every single one of the top clubs are doing well, and the top 5 clubs (Manchester City, Liverpool, Tottenham, Chelsea and Arsenal) are still fighting for a trophy or two with just 3 game weeks to go!

While Liverpool are still locked in a battle with Manchester City for the Premier League trophy, the Red are also fighting with Barcelona for a spot in the Champions League final. Meanwhile, Tottenham find themselves in a similar place where they face Ajax while Chelsea and Arsenal are battling Eintracht Frankfurt and Villarreal respectively in the Europa League final.

The bottom line is, Premier League players are in top form this season and deserve a significant upgrade. Here are 5 players who will/should get the biggest upgrade:

#5 – Son Heung-min

Son Heung-min or Sonaldo has Spurs fans like to call him, has been in top form this season. Not only did he help South Korea win the Asian games, but the Tottenham star has also led his club to the Champions League semi-final.

He has done a lot this season and rating him at just 85 seems to be a huge mistake. EA Sports did give him an upgrade from 84 to 85 in the FIFA 19 Winter Upgrades, but in FIFA 20, the rating should be a lot higher, ideally 87 or 88 – something similar to what they gave Mo Salah at the start of FIFA 19.

