FIFA 20: 5 top strikers who should get a downgrade

Chelsea v Arsenal - UEFA Europa League Final

Strikers are the ones FIFA players spend most of their coins on. Getting Cristiano Ronaldo or Lionel Messi as the striker (from the current lot of players) is the dream for many. Others opt for cheaper alternatives while the best players always go for legends like Ronaldo Nazario, Gary Linekar etc.

While these top-rated strikers are unstoppable in FIFA, their performances dip a lot in real. There are a lot of top strikers who failed to live up to their expectations last season and are set to get a downgrade in FIFA 20.

Without further ado, here are the top 5 strikers who should get a downgrade:

#5 – Gonzalo Higuain

Gonzalo Higuain was a part of 3 clubs last season, and at the end of it, none of them wanted him in their squads. He was a Juventus player at the start of the season but was informed straight away that he wasn't needed there because of the arrival of Cristiano Ronaldo.

He moved to AC Milan on loan in the hope of getting to start a lot of games but wasn't able to deliver there. He was at his best during his time at Napoli, and the San Siro side expected him to replicate it, but he failed.

Chelsea signed him on loan in January and Sarri got him to start a lot of the matches, but he wasn't able to settle in quickly. He was benched for Giroud, and now with Sarri gone, The Blues decided not to extend the striker's loan or sign him.

Rated at 88 in FIFA 19, there is no way he is going to be able to stay at the same. There is a very good chance of him getting pushed down to 85 or even 84 as there are way too many strikers better than him at the moment.

