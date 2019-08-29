FIFA 20: Demo release date, playable teams and new game mode

Anuj Gupta FOLLOW ANALYST News 21 // 29 Aug 2019, 23:54 IST

Image Courtesy: oficinadanet

EA does not announce the demo release date until it is too late, but the gaming company has a record for releasing its demo FIFA games on Thursdays, with the FIFA 19 being released on 13 September 2018. So there is a pretty high chance of EA releasing the game on 12 September 2019 which is also a Thursday.

EA had selected a few people for participating in their FIFA 20 beta game to test their new title before it hits the main audience. However, this helped leak a lot of information about the new upcoming demo.

There was information on the teams available to play in the demo and a new game mode which will be included.

The FIFA 20 fans will be able to play with Liverpool, Manchester City, Borussia Dortmund, Atletico Madrid, Paris Saint-Germain and Real Madrid. These six teams were available to play on the even built version of the game. It is pretty certain that these teams will feature in the demo version of the game as well.

The new game mode which will be available for the enthusiastic fans is VOLTA Football. For those of you who don't know what VOLTA stands for, VOLTA is the new game mode of FIFA 20 which features street-style football using your star players, the rules and stadiums of this game mode are different from normal professional football.

However, it looks like a fun game mode to a lot of people who have got a chance to play. Apart from VOLTA, the demo will also include Kick-Off mode in selected stadiums of the six teams mentioned above. It is also noteworthy that EA has added a new model of Real Madrid's Santiago Bernabéu Stadium as the earlier one had a slight model error in the making.

One can get a three-day early access of FIFA 20 by purchasing its ultimate edition. The game, however, will be launched for PlayStation 4, Xbox One, and PC on 27 September 2019.

