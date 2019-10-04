FIFA 20 News: EA promises to fix career mode bugs ruining the game

Image via Daily Express

EA has promised to fix the bugs which have plagued the career mode in their new iteration of FIFA. The developers have published a Q&A section that accepts the problems and promises to fix them.

FIFA 20 is the ultimate game for football fans and comes with a lot of expectations. FIFA 19 was not a great release by EA and the fans were expecting a proper follow-up from FIFA 20. However, it looks like EA messed up the career mode big time. The career mode is unplayable according to many users and there is an uproar on Twitter with the #FixCareerMode hashtag trending.

According to the stated problems, AI-controlled top teams are ranking badly (teams who usually perform exceptionally in leagues are getting relegated), teams are starting with poor line-ups in important matches, the number of matches per week is abnormally high after rescheduling, dynamic potential changes for players which is unrealistic, position changes after editing the squad, easy gameplay in even Ultimate Difficulty and absurd questions in press conferences.

The other league structures like UEFA Europa League are malfunctioning. The league's break after teams win the Europa League and get promoted to the UEFA Champions League.

EA has posted solutions to a few problems but the majority of problems will be fixed after a distant patch update. The company has not posted any date for a possible patch update to fix all the problems. They are currently investigating and taking feedback from the users.

FIFA 20 was not expected to have such a rocky start but the team of developers is working hard to combat the situation. It is hard to determine whether these stumbles will affect the reputation of the game in the long run but EA has to get things in order if they want to stay on top of the football simulator competition.