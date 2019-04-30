FIFA 20 Premier League ratings: 5 players who will move from silver to gold cards

Sripad

Dynamo Kyiv v Chelsea - UEFA Europa League Round of 16: Second Leg

Moving from silver to gold cards is not a big deal for the top players but for the youngsters who are footballers and still play the game, it is always a big deal. There are a lot of talented players with high potential, but they are stuck on silver cards because EA just don't want to rush and give them gold cards too soon.

In the Premier League, there are a lot of talented stars who are just waiting to make it big in the game. Here are 5 players with silver cards who could finally get gold cards in FIFA 20:

#5 – Callum Hudson-Odoi

Chelsea's Callum Hudson-Odoi is just 18 years old but he has had an amazing season. The youngster made his debut for Chelsea and also earned his first cap for England. He was also the subject of interest from Bayern Munich who had multiple bids turned down for the youngster.

The season did not end well for the teenager as he had to undergo a surgery on a ruptured Achilles tendon. The injury ruled him out for the season and he is now set to return only next season and nobody really knows when.

The teenager has a silver card in FIFA 19 with a rating of 68 and surprisingly was not given an upgrade in the winter refresh. The English winger was also not a part of the Future Stars promo by EA Sports where they gave incredible ratings to a select bunch of youngsters based on their potential.

In FIFA 20, EA Sports should make a bold move and give Hudson-Odoi a good increase in his ratings. The youngster deserves to be rated 78+ in the game and that should see him move from Silver cards to the Gold ones.

