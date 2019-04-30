×
FIFA 20 Premier League ratings: Predicting the top 5 midfielders

Sripad
ANALYST
Top 5 / Top 10
9   //    30 Apr 2019, 19:16 IST

Chelsea v Manchester United - FA Cup Fifth Round
Chelsea v Manchester United - FA Cup Fifth Round

Premier League has a lot of amazing midfielders, and there is no doubt that they are some of the best in the world. The likes of N'Golo Kante and Paul Pogba can walk into almost all the teams in the world.

However, those two aren't the only ones who are incredibly talented in the league. There are so many more players who are being scouted by the top clubs like Barcelona and Real Madrid but have stayed put in the Premier League.

Here are the possible top 5 Premier League midfielders in FIFA 20:

#5 Fernandinho – 87

Fernandinho is easily one of the most underrated players in the world. While people go crazy over N'Golo Kante's defensive contributions and interceptions, the Manchster City is not far behind.

The Brazilian has been consistentely showing the world that he can be the most reliable Central Defensive Midfielder and this season, he has been the best in the Premier League. Anyone who watches Manchester City play would understand how much they depend on him to sit back and defend.

Rated at 85 in FIFA 19 initally, EA Sports handed him an upgrade in the winter upgrades. The Brazilian midfielder was pushed to 87 in February and is likely to remain at that rating when FIFA 20 comes out.

Many would argue that he should be rated higher than or same as Paul Pogba because of their performances this season. But that is highly unlikely as EA would not be handing Pogba a downgrade nor would Fernandinho get another upgrade in the space of a few months.

Shoudl he help Manchester City win the FA Cup and the Premier League, that could see him in line for another boost in ratings. However, he would have to score a goal or two in the process.

Fetching more content...
