FIFA 20: Release date, trailer, demo, gameplay upgrades, game modes, and cover star

FIFA 20

EA released FIFA 19 amid much hype, but it fell flat with fans of the franchise left disappointed with the numerous bugs and other issues that were present during launch.

The general consensus is that EA can only do better with FIFA 20 and as a result, fans are eagerly awaiting its release, which is expected to be in September.

But while we wait for our favourite football game to hit stores, here's a look at what we could expect from EA's upcoming release.

Cover Star

It is being widely predicted that FIFA 20 will have a brand new cover star, one that has never featured on the cover of the game before.

This would, in theory, eliminate the likes of Lionel Messi and Cristiano Ronaldo from contention, although the Barcelona ace remains in the reckoning.

Last year's cover star was Ronaldo but EA decided to replace him with Neymar, Kevin de Bruyne and Paulo Dybala after the Portuguese made the headlines for all the wrong reasons.

A fan poll conducted on fifplay.com produced some rather surprising results. Tottenham's Son Heung-min led the pack, securing 18 per cent of the votes, followed by Ronaldo and Messi.

Ultimately though, the decision lies with EA and whom they feel deserves to go on the cover.

The likes of Kylian Mbappe, Mohamed Salah, Virgil van Dijk and Eden Hazard all remain in contention and it would be refreshing to see one of them make the cover of the upcoming release.

Demo

There is no word yet regarding the FIFA 20 demo. However, inferences can be made based on past editions of the game.

The demo is generally made available two weeks prior to the official release. The FIFA 19 demo was dropped on 13 September, 2019 and this was the case with the FIFA 18 and FIFA 17 demos as well.

If EA continues this trend, we can expect the demo to be made available any time after the second week of September. (14th onwards)

