FIFA 21: 5 fastest players in the game including Kylian Mbappe, Adama Traore and more

One of the key aspects in FIFA is pace or sprint speed, which constitutes an essential component in setting up crisp assists and executing sublime finishes.

Players across the globe often look for a pacy winger or striker to add firepower to their squad as it enables them to whiz past the opposition's defence with relative ease.

EA Sports FIFA 21 recently released their list of the top 20 fastest players in the game, which includes the likes of Adama Traore and Kylian Mbappe:

With pace being an integral factor in securing a win, here's a look at the top 5 fastest players in FIFA 21.

5 fastest players in FIFA 21

#5 Vinicius Jr. (Real Madrid)

Image Credits: Goal.com

Vinicius Junior has been making waves in the footballing circuit ever since he made the transition to Real Madrid's first team.

From starting out at Flamengo to securing a whopping £45 million transfer to Los Blancos, the 20-year-old Brazilian wonder-kid has certainly come a long way and is a formidable sight to behold for defenders across the globe.

His FIFA 21 overall rating is 80, and his pace is a stellar 95.

#4 Daniel James (Manchester United)

Image Credits: The Sun

Daniel James is a force to be reckoned with in the pace department and was incredible in the 2019-2020 Premier League season with Manchester United.

While the emergence of English starlet Mason Greenwood has affected the pacy Welshman's playing time, there is no doubt that he is still one of the fastest players around. Though he endured a goal drought, he was still leading the team's assist charts until play was halted due to the pandemic.

His FIFA 21 overall rating is 77, and his pace is 95.

#3 Alphonso Davies (Bayern Munich)

Image Credits: The Athletic

Alphonso Davies, armed with lightning pace, has proved to be Bayern Munich's trump card as they romped to a treble-winning season in triumphant fashion.

From humble beginnings to playing under the lights of the grand Allianz Arena, the 19-year-old Canadian left-back went on to clock the fastest speed in the Bundesliga (36.51 km/ph) in June this year. He is today regarded as one of the best left-backs in the world and has deservedly earned a Golden Boy nomination award.

His overall rating in FIFA 21 is 81, and his pace is 96.

#2 Kylian Mbappe (Paris Saint-Germain)

Image Credits: PSG Talk

PSG's talismanic striker and the cover star of FIFA 21 this year, Kylian Mbappe is one of the fastest players on the planet.

From finishing as Ligue 1's top goalscorer for consecutive seasons to being instrumental in PSG reaching the UEFA Champions League final, the 21-year-old has already enjoyed a prolific career so far, having won the FIFA World Cup with France in 2018.

He is currently regarded as one of the best players in the world and a future Ballon D'Or winner. His overall rating in FIFA 21 is 90, and his pace is 96.

#1 Adama Traore (Wolverhampton Wanderers)

Image Credits: United in Focus

The sight of Adama Traore whizzing past helpless defenders is truly a sight to behold for fans of the game.

One of the fastest and strongest players in the game, the Spanish ace has emerged as one of the most dangerous players in the Premier League due to his agility and strength. His influence has been instrumental for Wolves so far and is now one of the top players in the English top flight.

His overall rating in FIFA 21 is 79, and his pace is 96.

Adama Traore is the fastest player on FIFA 21 💪 pic.twitter.com/dAWU50R3h6 — Wolves Live (@WolvesFC_latest) September 16, 2020

