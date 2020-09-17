FIFA 21 game engine, modes, and more

FIFA 21 is an upcoming title from EA Sports that promises a next-generation gameplay experience. This game comes out on 8th October 2020 across platforms including PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X and Series S, PlayStation 4, Nintendo Switch, Xbox One, and Microsoft Windows.
The FIFA 21 standard edition is priced at 59.99 USD/4,412 INR. There are a total of three FIFA 21 editions currently available to pre-order. Each comes with pre-order bonuses and early access to the game (except the standard edition).
FIFA 21 runs on which engine?
Like a few other titles in the franchise, FIFA 21 runs on the Frostbite Engine, developed by DICE (a Swedish video game developer based in Stockholm), a subsidiary of EA.
Here is a short description and history of Frostbite Engine, from Wikipedia:
"Frostbite is a game engine developed by DICE, designed for cross-platform use on Microsoft Windows, seventh-generation game consoles PlayStation 3 and Xbox 360, and eighth-generation game consoles PlayStation 4 and Xbox One. The game engine was originally employed in the Battlefield video game series, but would later be expanded to other first-person shooter video games and a variety of other genres. To date, Frostbite has been exclusive to video games published by Electronic Arts."
FIFA 21 game modes and more
FIFA 21 will be using new lighting systems, fast SSDs (to decrease load time), haptic feedback (PS5 DualSense controller), and other next-generation technology to enhance the gameplay experience.
This title will offer a plethora of different game modes, and both online and offline playability. There are a total of twelve FIFA 21 game modes that we are aware of as of now.
- FIFA Ultimate Team
- Career Mode
- VOLTA Football
- UEFA Champions League
- Pro Clubs
- Kick-Off
- Tournaments
- Skill Games
- Practice Arena
- Online Seasons
- Co-op Seasons
- Online Friendlies
