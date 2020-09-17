Create
FIFA 21 game engine, modes, and more

Image Credits: EA Sports
Image Credits: EA Sports
Hrithik Raj
ANALYST
Modified 17 Sep 2020, 02:24 IST
Feature
FIFA 21 is an upcoming title from EA Sports that promises a next-generation gameplay experience. This game comes out on 8th October 2020 across platforms including PlayStation 5Xbox Series X and Series SPlayStation 4Nintendo SwitchXbox One, and Microsoft Windows.

The FIFA 21 standard edition is priced at 59.99 USD/4,412 INR. There are a total of three FIFA 21 editions currently available to pre-order. Each comes with pre-order bonuses and early access to the game (except the standard edition).

FIFA 21 runs on which engine?

Image Credits: EA Sports
Image Credits: EA Sports

Like a few other titles in the franchise, FIFA 21 runs on the Frostbite Engine, developed by DICE (a Swedish video game developer based in Stockholm), a subsidiary of EA.

Here is a short description and history of Frostbite Engine, from Wikipedia:

"Frostbite is a game engine developed by DICE, designed for cross-platform use on Microsoft Windows, seventh-generation game consoles PlayStation 3 and Xbox 360, and eighth-generation game consoles PlayStation 4 and Xbox One. The game engine was originally employed in the Battlefield video game series, but would later be expanded to other first-person shooter video games and a variety of other genres. To date, Frostbite has been exclusive to video games published by Electronic Arts."

FIFA 21 game modes and more

Image Credits: EA Sports
Image Credits: EA Sports

FIFA 21 will be using new lighting systems, fast SSDs (to decrease load time), haptic feedback (PS5 DualSense controller), and other next-generation technology to enhance the gameplay experience.

This title will offer a plethora of different game modes, and both online and offline playability. There are a total of twelve FIFA 21 game modes that we are aware of as of now.

  • FIFA Ultimate Team
  • Career Mode
  • VOLTA Football
  • UEFA Champions League
  • Pro Clubs
  • Kick-Off
  • Tournaments
  • Skill Games
  • Practice Arena
  • Online Seasons
  • Co-op Seasons
  • Online Friendlies

