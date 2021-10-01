FIFA 22 Career Mode: 5 best value for money signings

The goal of FIFA 22 Career Mode is to strengthen one's squad by making the optimal decisions at all times. As a result, gamers should look forward to the best deals when it comes to purchasing players.

Being a good manager in FIFA 22 Career Mode involves several elements. The first and foremost among them is the ability to grab talented players without breaking the bank. This requires signing young talents with decent growth potential.

This article includes some of the best value-for-money players that one can buy in FIFA 22 Career Mode.

FIFA 22: Five top cost-effective acquisitions for Career Mode

1) Dane Scarlett

(Image via Getty)

Age - 17

17 Position - ST

ST Current OVR - 63

63 Potential OVR - 86

86 Price - £450,000

£450,000 Current Club - Tottenham Hotspur

Strikers are often the first purchases a FIFA gamer makes in Career Mode, since a decent striker is rather expensive. However, players can buy Dane Scarlett in FIFA 22 for less than half a million pounds.

2) Alejandro Gómez

One of the most talented prospects from Mexico (Image via @MXProspects, Twitter)

Age - 19

19 Position - LB

LB Current OVR - 63

63 Potential OVR - 87

87 Price - £1.2 million

£1.2 million Current Club - Atlas FC

Having a good wing-back is crucial for any team, and Alejandro Gómez has the potential to be one of the best. In FIFA 22, his potential OVR can reach 87.

3) Morato

Good center-backs are quite scarce (Image via Wikipedia)

Age - 20

20 Position - CB

CB Current OVR - 68

68 Potential OVR - 84

84 Price - £1.1 million

£1.1 million Current Club - SL Benfica

Getting a decent centre-back is very important, seeing how scarce they are in FIFA 22. However, the renowned ones have ridiculously high prices, and the best alternative is to buy a player like Morata.

4) Kacper Kozłowski

AC Milan is looking to sign this youngster (Image via Getty)

Age - 17

17 Position - CAM

CAM Current OVR - 68

68 Potential OVR - 85

85 Price - £1.1 million

£1.1 million Current Club - Pogoń Szczecin

This Polish midfielder has the potential to be one of the best in his role in FIFA 22. Players can get him at a reasonable price, which is neither too high nor too low.

5) Romeo Lavia

Romeo Lavia had an exceptional debut last week (Image via Getty)

Age - 17

17 Position - CDM

CDM Current OVR - 62

62 Potential OVR - 85

85 Price - £300,000

£300,000 Current Club - Manchester City

The cheapest player on this list, Lavia is inarguably one of the best purchases one can make in FIFA 22. His high potential OVR coupled with his low price makes him an attractive purchase in the game.

