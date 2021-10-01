5 youngest players in the Premier League right now (October 2021)

One of the most entertaining aspects of Premier League football is that it's a platform that is never quite quiet. There is always enough buzz around all the clubs not only on matchdays but also behind the scenes. Something that regularly catches the eye is the young talent knocking on the doors and deservedly asking for first team action.

Premier League academies are highly reputed across Europe

The majority of these clubs are seen inviting exceptional players from their academies to train with the senior squad as they prepare for Premier League and other domestic competitions. Some of these players have been put through the heat in Premier League 2 which is an U23 category. Some of these very young players have managed to impress their gaffers and have been registered in the Premier League.

Here are five of the youngest players currently registered by Premier League clubs:

Note: Age mentioned in days as per at the time of writing

#5 Shola Shoretire (17 Years, 7 Months, 28 Days)

Manchester United v Newcastle United - Premier League

Over the years Manchester United have produced the highest quality talent from their academies and given them timely opportunities. Mason Greenwood is the latest example of the pedigree that the Premier League side possesses at youth level.

Shola Shoretire, the youngest player in the Manchester United senior squad, is more than capable of following in his footsteps. Wearing no.74, Shoretire made his long-awaited debut for the Red Devils against Newcastle United in a 3-1 win in February earlier this year.

Marcus Rashford MBE @MarcusRashford Cherish this moment for ever little bro. Your family must be very proud ♥️ Cherish this moment for ever little bro. Your family must be very proud ♥️ https://t.co/hik2TPj3x0

Back in 2018, the forward became the youngest player to feature in the UEFA Youth League. From that day on, the Red Devils knew the kid would soon start knocking on the door of the senior squad.

Marcus Rashford has spoken earlier about how it is in United's DNA to create a culture for young guns to thrive and push them to their limits. Shoretire is quite the proof as well.

#4 Dane Scarlett (17 Years, 6 Months, 6 Days)

Scarlett will be determined to make it at Spurs

When Harry Kane eventually leaves Tottenham Hotspur, they will lose more than just the Premier League's top striker. They'll lose a leader and an inspiration to young talents who look up to him and have an example to follow.

As of now Kane is staying at the club. However, Spurs know their future may no longer lie with the club and are already working behind the scenes in the form of Dane Scarlett. At U18 level, Scarlett was the protagonist of a young Spurs attack and has an impressive tally of 26 goals and 4 assists.

Dane Scarlett @DScarlett09 A year ago sustaining a season ending Knee injury. To making my @SpursOfficial debut, also becoming the youngest ever Spurs player is a dream come true for me and my family. Thanks to everyone that’s supported this far. It was a shame I had to make my debut without you Spurs fans A year ago sustaining a season ending Knee injury. To making my @SpursOfficial debut, also becoming the youngest ever Spurs player is a dream come true for me and my family. Thanks to everyone that’s supported this far. It was a shame I had to make my debut without you Spurs fans https://t.co/xquGq2ueAh

Scarlett garnered praise from former manager Jose Mourinho last season who lauded his work rate and talent and said it was similar to Marcus Rashford, who Mourinho also coached.

Last year he became their youngest player ever to feature in a Premier League game. It's not every day that the Lilywhites produce an academy graduate as special as the 17-year-old and the Spurs faithful have every reason to be excited.

