FIFA 22 streamer Mark Goldbridge provides his take on the jail sentence handed to former AFTV regular DT

The United Stand’s Mark Goldbridge responded to the recent news that Liam “Mr. DT” Goodenough had been handed a three-year sentence for stalking, kidnapping and assaulting a woman.

Mr. DT became a regular feature on Arsenal Fan TV in recent years but had been absent for the past few months. Mark Goldbridge, who has collaborated with Mr. DT on multiple occasions in the past, had a rather surprising take on the entire controversy.

Mr. DT last appeared on Arsenal Fan TV after Arsenal’s 2-1 defeat to Manchester City on New Year’s day. Mark Goldbridge did not support him but claimed that he believes in giving people second chances and hoped the victim was doing better.

Mark Goldbridge wants Mr. DT to get second chance, says there is good in everybody

Mark Goldbridge did not support or advocate for Mr. DT. Instead, he claimed to be a believer in second chances and stated that people nowadays are always intent to destroy others.

Goldbridge claimed that he initially was under the impression that Mr. DT’s absence was down to issues with his mental health:

“I feel a bit numb about it coz when he went off content in the summer, I actually got hold of his number coz I thought it was about mental health. I said, you know, thoughts are with you and hope you are doing well. What I would say is that I think it is really sad, I think it brings out the good and the bad in people. I think we live in a society where everybody is waiting to destroy people.”

However, Goldbridge obviously condemned Mr. DT and claimed that they had never really been “mates.” He went on to speak about the victim, who has not been named for privacy reasons. Goldbridge hoped the aggrieved was doing better as the incident took place a few months ago:

“I am not judging anyone, but there is a victim in this. The victim who was subjected to the terrifying attack and I think that is the most important. That there is a victim in this, and that victim is the person I feel sorry for the most, because it’s a traumatic event that that person has been through, and you know, having your life thrown out in public I cannot imagine is very nice for anybody. I feel for that person. I don’t know them. This incident happened a long time ago so I am hoping they are recovering.”

Finally, Mark Goldbridge claimed that he believes there is good in everyone. The creator opined that a lot of people regularly get away by doing worse things, and offered his support:

“In relation to DT, I am a firm believer in rehabilitation and second chances. I saw a lot of people who said they don’t want to have anything to do with them. That’s up to them. I think that there is good in everybody, and I think that somebody needs to be there to support that person, when the vast majority of the people will be hell-bent on giving him abuse.

Reflecting on the situation, he further stated:

What’s happened is very bad, but trust me, a lot of people do it, and a lot of people do a lot worse, and wouldn’t get the hate and exposure that that person is going to get.”

Goldbridge finished by claiming that he still believed Mr. DT could make a recovery in the long term with respect to his life. He again offered sympathy to the victim and hoped that she was doing better.

Mark Goldbridge’s comments do make sense, even if most people might believe that Mr. DT. simply does not deserve another chance. For more information about the incident, the following link can be seen.

Viewers opine on Goldbridge's take and DT's arrest

The situation, along with Goldbridge's opinion, elicited widespread discourse on the internet. Furthermore, most have been applauding the latter's calm and collected response:

Fans had a lot to say on the situation (image via AFTV Gang 2/YouTube)

Many hailed Goldbridge for providing a placid response to the situation. The YouTuber was credited for not lashing out at the accused.

Some felt sympathetic to DT's state (image via AFTV Gang 2/ YouTube)

Amidst the mass furore, Goldbridge insisted on placing importance on the victim's wellbeing. The community was quick to exalt him for his nuanced take.

Mark's response evoked levelheaded responses in the community (image via AFTV Gang 2/ YouTube)s

Despite the vitriol against the accused and the situation, many assented to Goldbridge's opinion and echoed his reasoning.

