FIFA 22 Ultimate Team: How to complete the FUT 12 SBC in FUT 22

FIFA 22's latest promo is the FUT Birthday promo, and it celebrates the debut of the Ultimate Team in the franchise's history.

The FUT Birthday promo has released a set of unique cards to commemorate the occasion. These cards have permanent weak foot upgrades, which makes the cards extremely high on the Ultimate Team meta. These cards have been released as part of Team 1 and are available in all the packs.

However, the odds of these cards coming from packs will be low, and hence players should open as many packs as possible. There are also player item SBCs that will give guaranteed Birthday cards, but they have higher prices. The FUT 12 SBC is an easy one to do and rewards with an extra pack and a bonus reward that can be highly valuable if players are lucky enough.

Tasks, reward, and cost of FUT 12 SBC in FIFA 22 Ultimate Team

Task of the SBC

Same League Count: Max 4

Gold Players: Min 4

Rare: Min 7

Squad Rating: Min 70

Team Chemistry: Min 85

# of players in the Squad: 10

The FUT 12 SBC has a completion cost of about 4,500-6,500 FUT coins based on the platform of the players. The cost can be further brought down by the use of fodder from a player's own collection.

The FUT 12 SBC is live in FIFA 22 for 3 days, so players shouldn't ponder too much in case they're interested in doing it. This is a non-repeatable SBC as well, which means every player can do it at most once.

Review of the FUT 12 SBC in FIFA 22 Ultimate Team

The base reward of the FUT 12 SBC isn't that great. Upon completion, every player will get a Premium Gold Players pack. However, the SBC can be easily completed with fodder, making the chances of breaking even quite high.

Additionally, the FUT 12 SBC will also reward players with an additional FUT Swaps token. These tokens can be used to get a lot of valuable rewards that can be extremely useful for the players. This token is an additional reason why every FIFA 22 player should complete the FIFA 12 SBC.

