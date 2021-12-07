FIFA 22 Ultimate Team: EA Sports mysteriously tweaks the 75+ Player Pick SBC and the community is confused

FIFA 22 has released another 75+ Player Pick SBC as part of its routine daily release at 6 PM UK time, and this SBC is neither unique nor has undergone any change in rewards. However, there is no significant change that has befuddled the community. Neither is there any rationale behind the change nor is it expected by anyone.

December has been a majorly lukewarm month when it comes to releasing single-task SBCs. While there have certainly been some good single-task SBCs, few others have been nowhere close to the expected standards.

NepentheZ @NepentheZ The 75+ Player pick isn't repeatable and I'm confused about everything I ever imagined. The 75+ Player pick isn't repeatable and I'm confused about everything I ever imagined.

With the game now being out for more than two months, FIFA 22 players have the right to feel disappointed. FIFA 22 has tweaked a major pattern of the 75+ Player Pick, which has confused some and disheartened other FIFA 22 players.

FIFA 22 makes the 75+ Player Pick non-repeatable and it has left many players disappointed

The 75+ Player Pick has been a great single-task SBC, despite making several entries into FIFA 22 so far. The single-task SBC is extremely cheap and easy to complete and has great potential rewards. It is no surprise why the 75+ Player Pick is one of the favorite SBCs of FIFA 22 Ultimate Team players so far.

EA Sports makes the 75+ Player Pick SBC non-repeatable

The great aspect about the 75+ Player Pick SBC in FIFA 22 Ultimate Team had been its repeatable nature. It provided FIFA 22 players with a wonderful way to obtain rare player items at extremely cheap costs. FIFA 22 players could complete the SBC multiple times and keep one of the three reward items based on their Ultimate Team squads.

Sadly, that seems to be over, as when the latest 75+ Player Pick SBC was released on December 6th worldwide, it no longer seems to be repetitive. FIFA 22 Ultimate Team players will only be able to complete this version of the 75+ Player Pick once. The rest of the elements, including the cost of completion, have stayed the same.

Review of the change to the 75+ Player Pick SBC in FIFA 22 Ultimate Team

CFC 🌟🌟 @CFCSKILL The EA Employee After he releases 75+ player picks but makes it non repeatable @Castro1021 The EA Employee After he releases 75+ player picks but makes it non repeatable @Castro1021 https://t.co/8nVxfW67IM

Also Read Article Continues below

As written above, there is no rationale or logic with which EA Sports' decision can be justified. The change seems like another poor decision on the part of the gaming company and will likely upset fans even more. It's a terrible act of ruining a great SBC once again, and it is to be seen if the criticism will force EA to roll back this change whenever the 75+ Player Pick is released in FIFA 22 in the future.

Edited by Yasho Amonkar