FIFA 22 Ultimate Team: Full list of Icon Swaps 1 SBCs in FUT 22

FIFA 22 players will have their hands full for the next three and a half weeks as EA Sports has released an incredible 16 SBCs as part of the Icon Swaps program.

A huge number of SBCs are sure to excite FIFA 22 Ultimate Team fans ahead of the festive period. There is a wide variety of SBCs ranging from single-pack, player-item, and multiple pack rewards all available. Overall, this development is certain to give a fresh impetus to FIFA 22 Ultimate Team players all around the world.

However, it is to be noticed that these are not typical SBCs. The only way Icon Swaps 1 SBCs can be completed is via different Icon Swaps 1 items that are obtainable under the objectives section. By completing these objectives, FIFA 22 players will earn the Icon Swaps 1 items, with the help of which they will be able to complete the SBCs of their choice.

FIFA 22 Ultimate Team: All the available SBCs that players will be able to complete with Icon Swaps 1 items

As mentioned before, there are 16 SBCs which are different from the typical SBCs, but FIFA 22 players will be able to complete any of them as per their choices. The full list of SBCs for FIFA 22 Ultimate Team are:

81+ x25 packs (2 Icon Swaps)

82+ x25 packs (3 Icon Swaps)

83+ x25 packs (5 Icon Swaps)

Iker Casillas Mid Icon (6 Icon Swaps)

Base or Mid Icon pack (8 Icon Swaps)

Rio Ferdinand Mid Icon Pack (7 Icon Swaps)

Marcel Desailly Mid Icon Pack (11 Icon Swaps)

Mid Icon Pack (10 Icon Swaps)

Marc Overmars Prime Icon (9 Icon Swaps)

89+ Mid Icon Pack (13 Icon Swaps)

Alessandro Del Piero (12 Icon Swaps)

Mid or Prime Icon Pack (16 Icon Swaps)

Gianluca Zambrotta Prime Icon Pack (14 Icon Swaps)

Base or Mid Icon Player Pick (14 Icon Swaps)

Wayne Rooney Mid Icon Pack (17 Icon Swaps)

Base, Mid or Prime Icon Pick (17 Icon Swaps)

Overall review of Icon Swaps 1 SBCs in FIFA 22 Ultimate Team

After a relatively boring period in December, the Icon Swaps SBCs will definitely inject new enthusiasm among the players. However, some of the SBCs are really poor and have way too high costs. EA Sports could have ensured that all the SBCs are correctly valued, and it would have made things better for the FIFA 22 players.

