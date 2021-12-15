FIFA 22 Ultimate Team SBC: How to complete the Merseyside Derby SBC in FUT 22

FIFA 22 has released another single-task SBC from the ongoing Versus promo, and this one goes by the name of the famous Merseyside Derby.

The Versus promo has been well received by the FIFA 22 Ultimate Team players at large. It features player items and SBCs from the fiercest rivalries in the world of football. The Merseyside derby is one of the most well-known derbies from the footballing world between English clubs Liverpool and Everton.

Slater @SlaterAC_

- 84+ Player Pick SBC

- Merseyside Derby SBC



Slow day but show me those 84+ Player Picks! Daily Content Review:- 84+ Player Pick SBC- Merseyside Derby SBCSlow day but show me those 84+ Player Picks! #FIFA22 Daily Content Review: - 84+ Player Pick SBC - Merseyside Derby SBC Slow day but show me those 84+ Player Picks! #FIFA22 https://t.co/T8Ia8VVu4I

Single-task SBCs like the Merseyside Derby SBC are extremely important in FIFA 22 Ultimate Team, especially for the newer players. While the more complex SBCs have better rewards, they are also costlier to complete. In contrast, single-task SBCs are a cheap and easy way to improve the FIFA 22 Ultimate Team squads.

Tasks, rewards, and review of Merseyside Derby SBC for FIFA 22 Ultimate Team

Tasks for Merseyside Derby SBC

# of players from Liverpool + # of players from Everton: Min 1

Same League Count: Max 5

Same Club Count: Max 3

Squad Rating: Min 80

Team Chemistry: Min 85

# of players in the Squad: 11

Merseyside Derby SBC has a completion cost of around 8200 coins in FIFA 22 Ultimate Team. The final price will come down further based on the amount of existing fodder that the FIFA 22 player will use.

What is Merseyside Derby SBC in FIFA 22 Ultimate Team?

Merseyside SBC is the latest single-task SBC from the ongoing Versus promo in FIFA 22 Ultimate Team. The Merseyside Derby SBC is non-repetitive, so every FIFA 22 player can complete it at most once. The SBC is live on FIFA 22 Ultimate Team for a little less than 48 hours post which it will expire from the game.

Review of the Merseyside Derby SBC in FIFA 22 Ultimate Team

Upon completion, the Merseyside Derby SBC rewards players with one Rare Electrum Players Pack. Based on the amount of investment required and the rewards obtained, the Merseyside Derby SBC is good. Both beginner and veteran players in FIFA 22 Ultimate Team can complete this SBC.

Also Read Article Continues below

However, the rewards could have been slightly better as there have been more rewarding single-task SBCs in the recent past. But there have been some terrible SBCs as well, and FIFA 22 players will be delighted by the fact that the Merseyside Derby SBC is not a bad one.

Edited by Yasho Amonkar