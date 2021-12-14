FIFA 22 Ultimate Team: Full list of Versus Ice Team cards revealed in FUT 22

FIFA 22 has released the second complete list of player items belonging to the ongoing Versus Promo, and this one features 11 player items from the Ice team.
The FIFA 22 Versus promo has really excited the players and is a solid follow-up to the TOTGS promo. Both promos have contained a great set of player items that have excited the entire FIFA 22 community, as it has been exactly what the fans have been asking for a long time now.
The Ice player items will be available in FIFA 22 Ultimate Team packs from December 13 at 6 PM UTC and will be available till the same time until December 17. However, the player items will have a low chance of being packed, and based on the stats and quality, the items will be pricey to acquire from the FUT market in FIFA 22 Ultimate Team.
Full list of Ice Team Versus player items released in FIFA 22 Ultimate Team
Given below is the full list of player items arriving with the Ice Team:
- Alexis Claude-Maurice CAM 84
- Kevin Mbabu RB 85
- Nico Schulz LM 85
- Roberto Pereyra CM 85
- Joe Gomez CB 86
- Angel Correa ST 86
- Adama Traore RW 86
- Jules Kounde CB 87
- Federico Valverde CM 87
- Marcus Rashford LM 88
- Gabriel Jesus ST 89
What is the Versus promo in FIFA 22 Ultimate Team?
The Versus promo features some of the hottest rivalries from the real-life footballing world. This is the latest ongoing promo available to all FIFA 22 Ultimate Team players. The Versus promo has had team reveals, objectives, and SBC rewards to allow plenty of options for every player to acquire these special player items.
Versus player items have been released in two squads so far - Fire and Ice. Both the variants have the same player items with the same overall. However, player items vary in two sets of stats that change their entire style of gameplay.
Also ReadArticle Continues below
While the boosted stats of Fire variants will be suitable to one style of FIFA 22 Ultimate Team player, the Ice team is going to suit the style of another type. But one thing that can be said for sure is that the Versus promo has brought a fresh change of things in FIFA 22 before the festive season arrives for all the players.