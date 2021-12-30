FIFA 22 Ultimate Team: Full list of Team Of The Week 15 (TOTW 15) cards revealed in FUT 22

FIFA 22 has released the Fifteenth Team of the Week (TOTW 15) team, and the latest addition features some exciting items that will be wanted among the players.

The Team of the Week card has the strongest link with real-life football among all the FIFA 22 promos. Several footballers receive their boosted player items in the game based on their strong performances in real life. These cards are available in all FIFA 22 packs but have significantly lesser odds of obtaining one.

TOTW 15 is stacked across both offense and defense with excellent cards at both ends. With the full team having been revealed, let's look at the complete list of all the player items and the standout ones.

FIFA 22 Ultimate Team: Complete list of all the player items that are part of TOTW 15

Ryan Loft ST 72

Sorba Thomas RWB 74

Rasmus Nicolaisen CB 75

Knowledge Musona CAM 78

Hugo Boumous CAM 78

Emiliano Viviano GK 79

Daniel Munoz RB 81

Dan Burn CB 81

Justin Kluivert LM 81

Orkun Kokcu CM 81

Boulaye Dia ST 81

Antony RW 82

Alban Lafont GK 84

Federico Bernadeschi RW 84

Edin Visca RM 84

James Ward-Prowse CM 84

Denzel Dumfries RWB 84

Frank Kessie CAM 86

Bukayo Saka RM 86

Achraf Hakimi RB 86

Aymeric Laporte CB 87

Romelu Lukaku ST 89

Karim Benzema CF 91

Best items for FIFA 22 TOTW 15

The highest-rated item belongs to Real Madrid forward Karim Benzema. Sadly, the card lacks a pace that can put it at a disadvantage. However, the 91 rated CF card has a great set of stats otherwise, including strong Shooting of 89 and Dribbling of 90.

Looks like Team of the ones to watch so far! Price charts show rumours are likely real ⭐️ 🚨 TOTW 15 - Lukaku 🇧🇪 - Dumfries 🇳🇱 - Hakimi 🇲🇦 - Kluivert 🇳🇱 Looks like Team of the ones to watch so far! Price charts show rumours are likely real ⭐️

Romelu Lukaku's 89 rated ST card is an excellent card that has a great combination of pace and power. With 85 Pace, 84 Physicality and 88 Shooting, it's an awesome card to use in FIFA 22 Ultimate Team.

Achraf Hakimi's 86 rated RB card looks absolutely stunning with 96 Pace on it. The card has only 78 Defense on it which may raise a few worries for the player playing him. But given how the FIFA 22 Ultimate Team meta works, the card will give more concern to its opponent than it will to its own.

