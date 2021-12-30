FIFA 22 Ultimate Team: Full list of Team Of The Week 15 (TOTW 15) cards revealed in FUT 22

FIFA 22 has released the Fifteenth Team of the Week (TOTW 15) team, and the latest addition features some exciting items that will be wanted among the players.
The Team of the Week card has the strongest link with real-life football among all the FIFA 22 promos. Several footballers receive their boosted player items in the game based on their strong performances in real life. These cards are available in all FIFA 22 packs but have significantly lesser odds of obtaining one.
TOTW 15 is stacked across both offense and defense with excellent cards at both ends. With the full team having been revealed, let's look at the complete list of all the player items and the standout ones.
FIFA 22 Ultimate Team: Complete list of all the player items that are part of TOTW 15
Ryan Loft ST 72
Sorba Thomas RWB 74
Rasmus Nicolaisen CB 75
Knowledge Musona CAM 78
Hugo Boumous CAM 78
Emiliano Viviano GK 79
Daniel Munoz RB 81
Dan Burn CB 81
Justin Kluivert LM 81
Orkun Kokcu CM 81
Boulaye Dia ST 81
Antony RW 82
Alban Lafont GK 84
Federico Bernadeschi RW 84
Edin Visca RM 84
James Ward-Prowse CM 84
Denzel Dumfries RWB 84
Frank Kessie CAM 86
Bukayo Saka RM 86
Achraf Hakimi RB 86
Aymeric Laporte CB 87
Romelu Lukaku ST 89
Karim Benzema CF 91
Best items for FIFA 22 TOTW 15
The highest-rated item belongs to Real Madrid forward Karim Benzema. Sadly, the card lacks a pace that can put it at a disadvantage. However, the 91 rated CF card has a great set of stats otherwise, including strong Shooting of 89 and Dribbling of 90.
Romelu Lukaku's 89 rated ST card is an excellent card that has a great combination of pace and power. With 85 Pace, 84 Physicality and 88 Shooting, it's an awesome card to use in FIFA 22 Ultimate Team.
Also ReadArticle Continues below
Achraf Hakimi's 86 rated RB card looks absolutely stunning with 96 Pace on it. The card has only 78 Defense on it which may raise a few worries for the player playing him. But given how the FIFA 22 Ultimate Team meta works, the card will give more concern to its opponent than it will to its own.