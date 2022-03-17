FIFA 22 Ultimate Team: Full list of Team Of The Week 26 (TOTW 26) cards revealed in FUT 22

FIFA 22 Ultimate Team is back with the 26th Team of the Week (TOTW 26) cards with a fresh set of 23 player items available in packs. These cards are a testament to the best performances from football in a given week.

EA releases these special cards every Wednesday, post which players can try to get them out of the packs.

The TOTW 26 cards are special in-form items with significantly lower odds of being packed. They also have boosted stats, and they're an essential part of many SBCs.

This results in these cards having higher demand than standard cards, and they have higher costs in a relative sense. With the release of the TOTW 26 cards, players can potentially try to get some special cards for their FIFA 22 Ultimate Team squads.

FIFA 22 Ultimate Team: Complete list of all the player items that are part of TOTW 26

Per Kristian Bratveit GK 76

Florian Flecker RM 76

Pierre Kalulu CB 77

Saido Berahino ST 78

Callum O'Hare CAM 79

Amine Harit RM 81

Deniz Undav ST 81

Miranda LB 81

Nahuel Guzman GK 82

Craig Goodwin CAM 82

Ryan Gravenberch CM 82

Matty Cash RB 82

Conor Coady CB 82

Benjamin Bourigeaud RW 84

Juan Camilo Hernandez RW 84

Ferran Torres LW 84

Emil Forsberg CAM 84

Victor Osimhen ST 85

Vincenzo Grifo CM 86

Dani Parejo CM 87

Matthias Ginter CB 87

Wojciech Szczesny GK 89

Cristiano Ronaldo ST 92

Best cards of TOTW 26 reveal in FIFA 22 Ultimate Team

Cristiano Ronaldo's 92-rated card is the highest-rated card in TOTW 26. The card was almost guaranteed to arrive after his stunning hat-trick against Tottenham, and the card has some excellent stats. With 89 Pace and 90 Shooting, players are guaranteed the quality they need to dominate the meta.

Victor Osimhen's 85-rated ST card may not have the highest rating, but the 93 Pace and 87 Shooting look stunning. However, the 3* Skill Moves reduce the potential and usability of the card.

Ferran Torres (84), Juan Camilo Hernandez (84) and Matty Cash (82) are all decent cards. However, lower rated players and their respective weaknesses will be a challenge for players to mitigate.

Edited by Yasho Amonkar