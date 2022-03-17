FIFA 22 Ultimate Team: Full list of Team Of The Week 26 (TOTW 26) cards revealed in FUT 22

FIFA 22 Ultimate Team is back with the 26th Team of the Week (TOTW 26) cards with a fresh set of 23 player items available in packs. These cards are a testament to the best performances from football in a given week.
EA releases these special cards every Wednesday, post which players can try to get them out of the packs.
The TOTW 26 cards are special in-form items with significantly lower odds of being packed. They also have boosted stats, and they're an essential part of many SBCs.
This results in these cards having higher demand than standard cards, and they have higher costs in a relative sense. With the release of the TOTW 26 cards, players can potentially try to get some special cards for their FIFA 22 Ultimate Team squads.
FIFA 22 Ultimate Team: Complete list of all the player items that are part of TOTW 26
Per Kristian Bratveit GK 76
Florian Flecker RM 76
Pierre Kalulu CB 77
Saido Berahino ST 78
Callum O'Hare CAM 79
Amine Harit RM 81
Deniz Undav ST 81
Miranda LB 81
Nahuel Guzman GK 82
Craig Goodwin CAM 82
Ryan Gravenberch CM 82
Matty Cash RB 82
Conor Coady CB 82
Benjamin Bourigeaud RW 84
Juan Camilo Hernandez RW 84
Ferran Torres LW 84
Emil Forsberg CAM 84
Victor Osimhen ST 85
Vincenzo Grifo CM 86
Dani Parejo CM 87
Matthias Ginter CB 87
Wojciech Szczesny GK 89
Cristiano Ronaldo ST 92
Best cards of TOTW 26 reveal in FIFA 22 Ultimate Team
Cristiano Ronaldo's 92-rated card is the highest-rated card in TOTW 26. The card was almost guaranteed to arrive after his stunning hat-trick against Tottenham, and the card has some excellent stats. With 89 Pace and 90 Shooting, players are guaranteed the quality they need to dominate the meta.
Victor Osimhen's 85-rated ST card may not have the highest rating, but the 93 Pace and 87 Shooting look stunning. However, the 3* Skill Moves reduce the potential and usability of the card.
Ferran Torres (84), Juan Camilo Hernandez (84) and Matty Cash (82) are all decent cards. However, lower rated players and their respective weaknesses will be a challenge for players to mitigate.