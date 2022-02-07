FIFA 22 Ultimate Team: How to complete the Future Stars Challenge 3 SBC in FUT 22

FIFA 22's continuation of the SBCs sees two new entries, with one featuring Dominic Calvert-Lewin's players moment card, while the other one is the third Future Stars Challenge.

Future Stars have brought special cards for the biggest wonderkids in world football. So far, the cards have been added as part of Team 1 and a couple of SBCs. These cards are available in all packs. But the chances of obtaining one are extremely low. The best thing to do is to open as many packs as possible and hope to be lucky.

FIFAUTeam @FIFAUTeam



Duration: 2 days

Reward: untradeable Jumbo Premium Gold Players Pack + Future Stars Token

db.fifauteam.com/fifa-22-packs-… Future Stars Challenge 3Duration: 2 daysReward: untradeable Jumbo Premium Gold Players Pack + Future Stars Token Future Stars Challenge 3Duration: 2 daysReward: untradeable Jumbo Premium Gold Players Pack + Future Stars Tokendb.fifauteam.com/fifa-22-packs-… https://t.co/aC4hSNm8MN

With SBCs like Future Stars Challenge 3, players can get bonus packs upon completion. These SBCs are cheap and easy to complete and some can reward players with excellent items. The challenges should be done by every FIFA 22 player, particularly the beginner ones.

Tasks, Costs and Rewards of the Future Stars Challenge 3 SBC in FIFA 22 Ultimate Team

Task of the SBC

Same League Count: Max 4

Same Nation Count: Min 6

Same Club Count: Max 3

Rare: Exactly 11

Squad Rating: Min 75

Team Chemistry: Min 95

# of players in the Squad: 11

The Future Stars Challenge 3 SBC has a cost of completion ranging between 6,500-8,000 FUT coins based on the platform of the player. The main reason for the price is the requirement of 11 rare player items.

Like previous releases in the series, the Future Stars Challenge 3 SBC is live in the game for less than 48 hours. Players should look to complete it in a manner that maximizes the use of fodder. This way, players will be able to get their invaluable coins and make the reward potential better.

Review of the Future Stars Challenge 3 SBC in FIFA 22 Ultimate Team

Today's release rewards players with one Jumbo Premium Gold Players back. In certain ways, the rewards are better than yesterday's Challenge 2 SBC. The cost of completion is less than the reward potential, and players will profit on most occasions even if the rewards are untradable.

Also Read Article Continues below

As a bonus, players will also earn one extra Future Stars Swap token that can be used in the swap program. There are several valuable rewards to be unlocked, and thus, today's SBC has another strong incentive for every FIFA 22 player to complete the task.

Edited by R. Elahi