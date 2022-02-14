FIFA 22 Ultimate Team: How to complete the Future Stars Challenge 8 SBC in FUT 22

FIFA 22's journey of both the Future Stars promo and the Challenges continues with the eighth release of the series.

The Future Stars promo has added several special cards to the game for some of the most talented young footballers. These footballers have already entered the next level at a very young age, and this promo is a celebration of that. These special cards are available across all packs but come with very low odds, so players have to open as many packs as possible.

EA SPORTS FIFA @EASPORTSFIFA



#FUT #FutureStars Team 2's arrived: More Special Player Items with permanent boosts representing the ratings these breakout stars could achieve if they reach their full potential.



Find out more x.ea.com/72984



#FIFA22 The future is nowTeam 2's arrived: More Special Player Items with permanent boosts representing the ratings these breakout stars could achieve if they reach their full potential.Find out more The future is now 🔥#FUT #FutureStars💫 Team 2's arrived: More Special Player Items with permanent boosts representing the ratings these breakout stars could achieve if they reach their full potential.Find out more 🔗 x.ea.com/72984#FIFA22 https://t.co/tFl6Ok1qaA

SBCs like the Future Stars Challenge 8 are extremely helpful in this as every pack has a minimal chance of rewarding the players with a Future Stars item. Even when a Future Stars item isn't received, players can still get cards that they can use in their squads or as fodder. These single-task SBCs are easy to complete and have good reward potential.

Tasks, cost, and rewards of Future Stars Challenge 7 SBC in FIFA 22 Ultimate Team

Tasks of the SBC

Nationalities: Min 3

Same League Count: Min 3

Same Club Count: Max 6

Rare: Min 9

Squad Rating: Min 80

Team Chemistry: Min 95

# of players in the Squad: 11

The Future Stars Challenge 8 SBC has a cost of completion of about 7,500 FUT coins, but it could vary a bit based on the player's platform. The SBC can be completed in many different ways, but the best one is to do it in a way that uses a lot of fodder. This can help reduce the cost of the players and make the rewards more profitable.

Like previous releases, the Future Stars Challenge 8 SBC is also available for 48 hours only. Players can also do the SBC only once since it's non-repeatable.

Review of the Future Stars Challenge 8 SBC in FIFA 22 Ultimate Team

Today's release will reward players with one Jumbo Premium Gold Player Pack, which comes with one of the best reward potentials. Players are almost certain to break even in this pack, especially if they use some fodder. Additionally, there's also the bonus token.

FIFA 22 players can use this token in the Future Stars Swap program, with several valuable rewards. There's scope to earn a guaranteed Future Stars card, which would surely delight any player in the game. Hence, every player must look to complete the Future Stars Challenge 8 SBC.

Edited by R. Elahi