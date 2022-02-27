FIFA 22 Ultimate Team: How to complete the 81+ Double Upgrade SBC in FUT 22

FIFA 22 has an ongoing Silver Stars promo but has allowed the players to earn some higher rated cards by completing the 81+ Double Upgrade SBC.

The Silver Stars promo is a pretty curious one as it features silver versions of footballers, some of whom are world stars now.

While these cards may not seem lucrative at first glance, some have a great set of stats. However, players will also have the chance to get some highly-rated items by completing the 81+ Double Upgrade SBC.

NepentheZ @NepentheZ Said it yesterday, still have the same mindset today. Silver Stars Series is a W promo. 4 new silvers added, very nice indeed. 81+ double upgrade is cracking too. UCL / MOTM Upgrades & releases all covered on Youtube video. #FUT Said it yesterday, still have the same mindset today. Silver Stars Series is a W promo. 4 new silvers added, very nice indeed. 81+ double upgrade is cracking too. UCL / MOTM Upgrades & releases all covered on Youtube video. #FUT https://t.co/rPib16PPs7

There are also chances to get some great cards that can greatly improve the main squad of players. The SBC is cheap and easy to do and can reward some very useful fodder at the very least. However, the 81+ Double Upgrade SBC won't be dropping Silver Stars cards.

Task, cost and review of the 81+ Double Upgrade SBC in FIFA 22 Ultimate Team

Task of the SBC

Player Level: Min Silver

Rare: Exactly 11

Squad Rating: Min 72

Team Chemistry: Min 30

# of players in the Squad: 11

The 81+ Double Upgrade SBC will cost between 4,5000-6,000 FUT coins depending on the player's platform. There are not many restrictions, and the task itself is pretty simple.

There shouldn't be too much shortage of silver rare fodder. Players should be able to complete it at a much lesser cost.

Guu @Guubaby23 BROOOOO WHATTTTTT



11 Rare Silvers for an 81+ Double...

That Silver Triple Upgrade SBC just got interesting BROOOOO WHATTTTTT11 Rare Silvers for an 81+ Double...That Silver Triple Upgrade SBC just got interesting https://t.co/e0mQTNBrhu

The SBC will be live in FIFA 22 for six days and will expire following the period. The SBC is also repeatable, so players can complete it multiple times if they want to.

Review of the 81+ Double Upgrade SBC in FIFA 22 Ultimate Team

The 81+ Double Upgrade SBC will reward players with a couple of 81+ rated items that will be guaranteed to be rare. While the chances of breaking even may not be high, players can reduce the cost. Given the completion requirements, players will mostly complete it for a lot less than the mentioned completion cost.

If there is a lot of silver fodder in the hands of the player, the 81+ Double Upgrade SBC is a great option. By completing this, players will be able to earn some much-required gold fodder, at the very least, which could be used in future SBCs.

