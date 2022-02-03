FIFA 22 Ultimate Team: How to complete the 84+ Player Pick SBC in FUT 22

FIFA 22 has released a host of new SBCs for all its Ultimate Team players, and one of those is the 84+ Player Pick SBC.

The Team of the Year (TOTY) promo has been lucky for many players. Several members were able to get their hands on the special player items of the best footballers of 2021. But the greater majority were not so lucky, given how low the odds of obtaining a TOTY item are.

NepentheZ @NepentheZ 84+ Player Pick looks great!



Silver / Bronze rares through the roof again, shame I sold all of mine already!



Olmo looks a legit card too, good content today. Sad TOTW is awful again though. 84+ Player Pick looks great!Silver / Bronze rares through the roof again, shame I sold all of mine already!Olmo looks a legit card too, good content today. Sad TOTW is awful again though.

Nevertheless, there have also been a vast number of SBCs. These SBCs provide an excellent opportunity for the players to improve their squads via the packs. The packs also have a chance to gift a player with a TOTY item. Many of the SBCs like the 84+ Player Pick aren't that costly considering the potential of the rewards.

Tasks, costs, and rewards of the 84+ Player Pick SBC in FIFA 22 Ultimate Team

Tasks of the SBC

IF Players: Min 2

Squad Rating: Min 82

Team Chemistry: Min 65

# of players in the Squad: 11

The 84+ Player Pick SBC has a cost of about 34,000-38,000 FUT coins based on the user's platform. The main cost factor comes from the two TOTW cards required to complete the SBC. But there is an incredible scope for using fodder to reduce the completion cost significantly.

The 84+ Player Pick SBC is non-repeatable and can be completed only once. The SBC is live for 48 hours only, so players shouldn't delay for too long if they plan on finishing it.

Review of the 84+ Player Pick SBC in FIFA 22 Ultimate Team

Judging by the SBC, it will ultimately depend on the luck of the FIFA 22 players. It's not exactly cheap by any means, but the cost could come down with fodder. Players will be able to pick between three items, all of which will be Gold, Rare and rated 84 or more.

There's a sweet little bonus as well in the form of an additional Future Swaps token. These tokens can be used once the Future Swaps program starts. There are several rewards to be earned, including Future Stars players and other valuable items.

