FIFA 22 Ultimate Team: How to complete the Against the Tide SBC in FUT 22

FIFA 22's Road to the Final (RTTF) promo is well underway and so are the single task SBCs, with Against the Tide SBC now available to all the players. The RTTF promo has special cards for footballers present in the knockout rounds of European competitions.

All three tiers have been given a place. These unique cards can even be upgraded in the future based on the real-life performances of their clubs. Naturally, there's an incredible demand for these special cards, which come in all packs but with lower odds.

FIFAUTeam @FIFAUTeam

Duration: 2 days

Reward: untradeable Jumbo Premium Gold Players Pack

db.fifauteam.com/fifa-22-packs-… 'Against the Tide' SBCDuration: 2 daysReward: untradeable Jumbo Premium Gold Players Pack 'Against the Tide' SBCDuration: 2 daysReward: untradeable Jumbo Premium Gold Players Pack db.fifauteam.com/fifa-22-packs-… https://t.co/qSmBMzjGGL

The best thing for any FIFA 22 player to do right now is to open as many packs as possible. Against the Tide SBC will reward an additional pack to the player containing an RTTF card. At the very least, players will be able to earn valuable fodder or a better card that could feature in their squads.

Task, cost and review of Against the Tide SBC in FIFA 22 Ultimate Team

Task of the SBC

# of players from Inter + # of players from Liverpool: Min 1

Leagues: Max 3

Clubs: Min 4

Rare: Min 9

Squad Rating: Min 80

Team Chemistry: Min 95

# of players in the Squad: 11

Against the Tide SBC has a completion cost ranging between 8,000-10,000 FUT coins based on the players' platform. Aside from the initial conditions, players have relative freedom to complete the SBC according to their choice. The focus should be on how to utilize as much fodder as possible.

Against the Tide SBC is only live for 48 hours, so players don't have much time on their hands. Due to its non-repeatable nature, every player can complete it only once.

Review of Against the Tide SBC in FIFA 22 Ultimate Team

Upon completing Against the Tide SBC, every player will get one Jumbo Premium Gold Players Pack. The chances of breaking even on the investment cost are pretty high.

There are vast numbers of available cards in these Jumbo packs, and players can further reduce the price with fodder. Hence, Against the Tide SBC is a must-do in FIFA 22.

Edited by Yasho Amonkar