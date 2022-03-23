FIFA 22 Ultimate Team: How to complete the Campaign Bag Player Pick SBC in FUT 22

FIFA 22 Ultimate Team seems to be back with another retro-themed SBC under the current Fantasy FUT promo. These SBCs offer players an excellent chance to earn a card from bygone promos. Since its release, some unique promos have appeared in the game and delighted the fans.

As good as these promos are, they expire after a specific time. The cards from the bygone promos are obtainable from the market, but there's no other alternative.

However, the Campaign Bag Player Pick SBC now comes with cards from some of the previous promos. Players will get an even better deal as the current Fantasy FUT is included, and they will get two options upon completion.

El Dunko @ElDunko96 Did my first campaign bag player pick 🤔 Did my first campaign bag player pick 🤔 https://t.co/sTMgKj3tDN

Task, cost and review of the Campaign Bag Player Pick SBC in FIFA 22 Ultimate Team

Task of the SBC

IF Players: Min 2

Squad Rating: Min 84

Team Chemistry: Min 70

# of players in the Squad: 11

The Campaign Bag Player Pick SBC has an approximate completion cost ranging between 65,000-73,000 FUT coins. This will vary based on the player's platform and the amount of fodder they utilize. The SBC's completion cost will come down if the two in-form cards don't need to be bought from the market.

Campaign Bag Player Pick SBC will be available in the game in less than three days, so players should get it done quickly. The SBC is repeatable, so players can attempt it more than once if they wish to.

Review of the Campaign Bag Player Pick SBC in FIFA 22 Ultimate Team

The main problem with the SBC is the number of promos covered. Upon completion, the players will get one pick between the two options. The two options will be from the following promos:

Ones to Watch (OTW)

Adidas Numbers Up

Road to the Finals (RTTF)

Headliners

Fantasy FUT Team 1

The utility of the SBC will depend on what rewards the players are getting. Some of the cards available in the reward pool are significantly cheaper than the cost of completion of the SBC.

While the reward potential is high, players will have to depend on luck. Some players will feel that the SBC relies too much on luck, and it would be better to obtain the cards directly from the market.

