FIFA 22 Ultimate Team: How to complete Campaign Bag Player Pick SBC in FUT 22

FIFA 22 Ultimate Team brought the Campaign Bag Player Pick SBC when the Team 1 cards were released. The process has been repeated with Team 2, and players will have an excellent opportunity to earn special cards.

The beauty of the Campaign Bag Player Pick SBC is the available cards in the rewards pool. Players can find some fantastic cards from the bygone promos after completing the SBC.

The current promo is the Fantasy FUT promo, introducing some truly special cads. These cards have boosted stats over their base variants. The overall stats of each card could further improve in April.

FIFAUTeam @FIFAUTeam

fifauteam.com/fifa-22-fantas… In the new Campaign Bag Player Pick SBC you can earn 1 of 2 OTW, Adidas, RTTF, Headliners or Fantasy FUT Team 2 Players. In the new Campaign Bag Player Pick SBC you can earn 1 of 2 OTW, Adidas, RTTF, Headliners or Fantasy FUT Team 2 Players.fifauteam.com/fifa-22-fantas… https://t.co/vUjQEzwXU1

This increase will depend on the fulfillment of certain conditions. By completing the Campaign Bag Player Pick SBC, players can get a card from Fantasy FUT SBC and other live promos that have appeared in the past.

Tasks, cost and review of the Campaign Bag Player PIck SBC in FIFA 22 Ultimate Team

Task of the SBC

IF Players: Min 2

Squad Rating: Min 84

Team Chemistry: Min 70

# of players in the Squad: 11

The Campaign Bag Player Pick SBC will cost between 61,000-65,000 FUT coins in FIFA 22, based on the player's platform. The cost can be brought down further with the use of fodder. One excellent area to use the fodder will be in the in-form position as these cards comparatively cost more.

The Campaign Bag Player Pick SBC is live in the game for less than three days. Hence, players won't have much time. It's repeatable but has a limited number of attempts, which means players can do it more than once, but it has a limit.

Review of the Campaign Bag Player Pick SBC in FIFA 22 Ultimate Team

Upon completion, players will be given two picks. The two picks will have cards belonging to different live promos. Here are all the applicable promos for this SBC:

Ones to Watch (OTW)

Adidas Numbers Up

Road to the Finals (RTTF)

Headliners

Fantasy FUT Team 2

All these promos are live, which means that the cards featured in the rewards have grown their stats or will grow in the future. The icing on the cake will be a high overall card from Fantasy FUT Team 2.

However, there are some excellent cards in the other promos. The value of the SBC ultimately depends on what the rewards will be for a FIFA 22 Ultimate Team player.

Edited by Yasho Amonkar