FIFA 22 Ultimate Team: How to complete the Fantasy FUT Facundo Medina SBC in FUT 22

FIFA 22 Ultimate Team has revealed another player item SBC belonging to the Fantasy FUT SBC and it features a special card of Facundo Medina. The latest is a further addition to the series of special cards that have been added as part of the SBCs.

While there have been two teams with special cards that have been released, the SBCs offer a convenient alternative.

FIFAUTeam @FIFAUTeam

87 Facundo Medina

fifauteam.com/fifa-22-fantas… New Fantasy FUT Player SBC87 Facundo Medina New Fantasy FUT Player SBC🇦🇷 87 Facundo Medinafifauteam.com/fifa-22-fantas… https://t.co/0uqm7rydLX

Obtaining a Fantasy FUT card from packs can be tricky due to their low odds. Players don't have to depend on luck when it comes to SBCs. They can also assess the stats on the Fantasy FUT Facundo Medina card to determine how good it is.

The card's overall can be increased by up to +3 based on the fulfillment of certain conditions. Here are all the important details about the SBC and a review of the special card.

Tasks, cost and review of Fantasy FUT Facundo Medina SBC in FIFA 22 Ultimate Team

Tasks of the SBC

1) Argentina

# of players from Argentina: Min 1

Squad Rating: Min 85

Team Chemistry: Min 75

# of players in the Squad: 11

2) Ligue 1

# of players from Ligue 1: Min 1

Squad Rating: Min 86

Team Chemistry: Min 65

# of players in the Squad: 11

The Fantasy FUT Facundo Medina SBC has an approximate completion cost of 220,000-235,000 FUT coins. The costs can be further reduced with the help of fodder.

The special card can be obtained by completing both tasks in the stipulated time. Players have one week to complete the SBC, after which it will expire. Both tasks will have to be completed within the given time frame and each task will come with its own rewards.

Review of Fantasy FUT Facundo Medina SBC in FIFA 22 Ultimate Team

The Argentine defender has received an 87-rated CB card as part of the promo. While the overall is not very high considering the current stage of the game, the 92 Sprint Speed stands out. High pace is always great for the meta and is an added bonus for a defender.

90 Defense and 87 Physicality suit nicely for the card. One bit of concern is the two-star Weak Foot, which players have to keep in mind while making a clearance. Overall, the card is pretty good.

However, the completion price could have been less by some extent. However, the card can also improve its stats in FIFA 22 Ultimate Team if certain conditions can be completed in April.

Edited by Sijo Samuel Paul