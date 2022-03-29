FIFA 22 Ultimate Team SBC: How to complete Goal Assets SBC in FUT 22?

Following the FUT Fantasy promo, FIFA 22 Ultimate Team has released the Goal Assets SBC, which players can complete to redeem items that they can use to attempt the various challenges and objectives offered by the game.

Goal Assets SBC, similar to various other SBCs in the game, does not provide FUT players with a valuable player card as a reward. Instead, players will be rewarded with a tradeable Rare Mixed Players pack that opens to reveal 12 Rare player cards, with four Gold, four Silver and four Bronze cards.

As Team 2 of FUT Fantasy made its way to the game earlier this week, EA Sports followed up with a series of SBCs, including Goal Assets. FIFA 22 Ultimate Team players are expected to attempt the tasks listed below to complete the Goal Assets SBC.

Task and review of Goal Assets SBC in FIFA 22 Ultimate Team

Tasks of the Goal Assets SBC in FIFA Ultimate Team

Same League Count: Max 3

Nationalities: Min 4

Rare: Min 1

Squad Rating: Min 75

Team Chemistry: Min 80

# of players in the Squad: 11

As of writing, the Goal Assets SBC in FIFA 22 requires Ultimate Team players to spend around 5,000 FUT coins to complete the listed tasks of the SBC from scratch and redeem their promised rewards. FUT players also have access to their player fodder, which they can use to minimize the overall cost of completing the SBC.

Goal Assets SBC will be live on FIFA 22 Ultimate Team for two days, after which players will not be allowed to attempt the tasks of the SBC. Being a non-repeatable SBC, FUT players can finish the challenge and only avail themselves of their rewards once.

Review of the Goal Assets SBC in FIFA Ultimate Team

Goal Assets SBC in FIFA 22 features an affordable set of tasks that Ultimate Team players can complete to get their hands on a set of random player cards at a relatively low cost.

Players will be rewarded with a Rare Mixed Players Pack, which guarantees that at least one player is rated over 81 OVR. While some of the twelve cards may not be of value to the Ultimate Team squads of FUT players, they can be used efficiently as fodder for completing various SBCs and objectives in FIFA 22.

