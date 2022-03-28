FIFA 22 Ultimate Team: How to complete 81-87 Upgrade SBC in FUT 22

The FUT Fantasy Promo in FIFA 22 Ultimate Team has brought out yet another set of SBCs. One of the most exciting Squad Building Challenges to make way into the game on this date is the 81 - 87 Upgrade SBC.

EA Sports released the FUT Fantasy promo earlier this month, releasing two teams of players as part of the promo, along with several player cards available through various challenges and objectives in the game.

Slater @SlaterAC_

- 81+ PP SBC

- 81-87 Upgrade SBC

- Fantasy FUT Malen SBC



If that Malen card had 4* WF, I would love it but do not hate the price either... Bundesliga needs MORE LOVE #FantasyFUT Daily Content Review:- 81+ PP SBC- 81-87 Upgrade SBC- Fantasy FUT Malen SBCIf that Malen card had 4* WF, I would love it but do not hate the price either... Bundesliga needs MORE LOVE #Fifa22 Daily Content Review: - 81+ PP SBC - 81-87 Upgrade SBC - Fantasy FUT Malen SBC If that Malen card had 4* WF, I would love it but do not hate the price either... Bundesliga needs MORE LOVE #Fifa22 #FantasyFUT https://t.co/SZEXNJ6qFg

While this SBC doesn't directly provide FUT players with items from the promo, players will have the opportunity to redeem a random Rare Gold player rated between 81 and 87 OVR. SBCs like the 81 - 87 Upgrade come in handy for acquiring items that players can use for their future endeavors in Ultimate Team.

FIFA 22 Ultimate Team players can complete the 81 - 87 Upgrade SBC by completing the tasks listed below.

Task and review of 81 - 87 Upgrade SBC in FIFA 22 Ultimate Team

Tasks of the 81 - 87 Upgrade SBC in FIFA Ultimate Team

Rare: Min 2

Player Level: Min Gold

Team Chemistry: Min 20

# of players in the Squad: 4

As of writing, Ultimate Team players must spend approximately 3000 FUT coins to complete the 81 - 87 Upgrade SBC from scratch. Due to the limited number of tasks in this SBC, FUT players can turn to their existing player fodder to cut down the overall cost of completing the SBC.

FIFA 22 Ultimate Team players have three days left to complete the 81 - 87 Upgrade SBC before it expires to avail of a Rare Gold Player card as a reward.

Review of the 81 - 87 Upgrade SBC in FIFA Ultimate Team

Upon completing the SBC, Ultimate Team players can redeem a Rare Gold player of acceptable quality. Due to the nature of the SBC, the OVR of the reward will be at least 81. However, with 87 OVR as the limit, FUT players will lose access to some of the best cards from the game.

Unlike Player Pick SBCs, the 81 - 87 Upgrade SBC doesn't provide FUT players with a choice in their rewards. A random player will be revealed once the SBC is completed. However, being a repeatable SBC, players have multiple chances to attempt the challenge and reap its rewards.

In conclusion, even though the 81 - 87 Upgrade SBC does not offer valuable rewards, it comes in handy for players looking to expand their fodder by collecting items for future challenges.

