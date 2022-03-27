FIFA 22 Ultimate Team SBC: How to obtain Ashley Cole Prime Icon Moments card in FUT 22

FIFA 22 Ultimate Team has introduced a couple of Icon SBCs after a long time. Players can do one of them to obtain the Prime Icon Moments version of Ashley Cole.

Icon SBCs offer players the chance to add an icon card to their respective Ultimate Team squads. The icon cards are special Ultimate Team items of footballers who have retired as legends of the game.

Ashley Cole has been a legendary figure, winning several trophies during his career. His special cards are rarely obtainable in packs, but they can be found in the FUT market.

However, the cost of these cards can be high due to the fantastic stats some of these cards have. By doing the Prime Icon Moments SBC, players can avoid all those dilemmas and add the icon card to their FIFA 22 Ultimate Team squad.

Tasks, cost and review of Prime Icon Moments Ashley Cole SBC in FIFA 22 Ultimate Team

Tasks of the SBC

1) Born Legend

Minimum 11 Rare players

Minimum 11 Bronze players

Minimum 50 Team Chemistry

2) Rising Star

Minimum 11 Rare players

Minimum 11 Silver players

Minimum 50 Team Chemistry

3) Ashley in Red

Minimum 1 Arsenal player

Minimum 1 Team of the Week or FUT Champs player

Minimum 82 Team Rating

Minimum 75 Team Chemistry

4) Ashley in Blue

Minimum 1 Chelsea player

Minimum 1 Team of the Week or FUT Champs player

Minimum 83 Team Rating

Minimum 70 Team Chemistry

5) The Three Lions

Minimum 1 England player

Minimum 85 Team Rating

Minimum 65 Team Chemistry

6) League Legend

Minimum 1 Premier League player

Minimum 86 Team Rating

Minimum 55 Team Chemistry

7) League Finesse

Minimum 1 Serie A player

Minimum 87 Team Rating

Minimum 50 Team Chemistry

Prime Icon Moments Ashley Cole SBC costs approximately 489,000-521,000 FUT coins. The cost will vary based on the platform and the player's platform. For such expensive SBCs, it's always preferable to use as much fodder as possible to bring down the final costs.

The seven-tasked SBC offers more than three months to get the special card.

Review of Prime Icon Moments Ashley Cole SBC in FIFA 22 Ultimate Team

Prime Icon Moments Ashley Cole is a 90-rated LB card with some powerful stats. The 91 Pace is impressive for the card's position and allows it to do well in the meta. The 90 Defense also ensures that the card is good at the back when maintaining defensive stability.

One area of concern is the 2* Weak Foot which will need to be managed by the players. However, the card is still an excellent one, and the overall cost is pretty much the same as the market. Additionally, players can access seven different packs by completing individual tasks.

Edited by Yasho Amonkar