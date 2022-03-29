FIFA 22 Ultimate Team SBC: How to obtain Victor Osimhen Player of the Month (POTM) card in FUT 22

In announcing the Player of the Month (POTM) winners for March, FIFA 22 Ultimate Team has released the POTM SBC for Victor Osimhen, celebrating his remarkable performance for Napoli in Serie A.

EA Sports commemorated the Nigerian striker for his valiant efforts to lead Napoli on the frontlines as they edge closer to their first Serie A title since 1990. In March 2022, Napoli played three league fixtures, winning two of them.

Napoli lost their first outing of the month to current Serie A leaders AC Milan. However, Osimhen put them back in the title fight by securing two straight victories.

In addition to being Napoli's sole goalscorer on both occasions, Osimhen claimed two goals from each of those matchups, amassing a total of four goals in three matches in March.

FIFA 22 Ultimate Team players can get their hands on Victor Osimhen's 87-rated POTM variant by completing the tasks listed below.

Task and review of Victor Osimhen Player of the Month (POTM) card in FIFA 22 Ultimate Team

Tasks of the Victor Osimhen POTM card in FIFA Ultimate Team

# of players from Napoli: Min 1

IF Players: Min 1

Squad Rating: Min 82

Team Chemistry: Min 75

# of players in the Squad: 11

Victor Osimhen's POTM variant in FIFA 22 requires Ultimate Team players to spend over 20,000 FUT coins to complete the SBC and acquire the player card from scratch. To minimize the overall completion cost, FUT players can utilize items from their inventory as fodder for the SBC.

Similar to other POTM releases, Victor Osimhen's POTM SBC will be live for 30 days, within which FUT players can attempt the SBC once.

Review of the Victor Osimhen POTM card in FIFA Ultimate Team

Victor Osimhen witnessed the release of his 4th variant on FUT in the form of his POTM card. The 87-rated card is by far the player's best appearance in FIFA 22 Ultimate Team, featuring a substantial boost to his shooting and dribbling attributes, while minor overall improvements.

Victor Osimhen's most impressive attributes on his POTM card are his 95-pace and 90-shooting with 99-sprint speed and 96-finishing, a combination that can be menacing to tackle, even for some of the toughest defenders in the game. Additionally, Osimhen also features 96-jumping and 92-heading accuracy, proving his aerial prowess.

At an affordable cost, FIFA 22 Ultimate Team players can get access to a fairly rated player card with the attributes of a world-class striker by completing this SBC.

