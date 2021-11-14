5 strikers that you should sign for Chelsea in FIFA 22 Career Mode 

Career Mode managers have a well-structured Chelsea squad to work within FIFA 22. The club recently emerged as Champions League winners while enjoying a satisfying season in the Premier League.

Chelsea's squad for FIFA 22 offers Career Mode managers a multitude of options when it comes to deciding the structure of the team. Chelsea has $138 million for their transfer budget, which they can increase further by offloading members of the current roster.

This article lists five FIFA 22 players who are ideal striker options for Career Mode managers playing for Chelsea. The listed youngsters possess the attributes and potential to become a top-striker in FIFA 22 with Chelsea FC.

Top five strikers that Career Mode managers can add to Chelsea's attack in FIFA 22

5) Richarlison (ST)

Richarlison has 4-star skill moves in FIFA 22 (Image via Sportskeeda)

Value: $55,000,000

Wage: $115,000

Ratings: 82 OVR - 87 POT

The Brazilian has a unique blend of abilities as a striker. Richarlison is a fast dribbler (83) with sufficient passing capabilities. He has great physicality and is good at contesting aerial duels. His 5-star weak-foot ability helps him play in various positions close to the box, primarily as a striker or centre-forward.

4) Gabriel Jesus (ST)

Jesus has 4-star skill moves on FIFA 22 (Image via Sportskeeda)

Value: $62,000,000

Wage: $175,000

Ratings: 83 OVR - 87 POT

Gabriel Jesus is heavily favored among FUT players due to his pace and dribbling abilities. In Career Mode, the player has exceptional quality in attack and shows a huge scope for improvement. His best stat is his agility (91), which he pairs with his dribbling (86) to form a dangerous presence in the attacking third.

3) Victor Osimhen (ST)

Osimhen has an 80-rated base card in FIFA 22 (Image via Sportskeeda)

Value: $69,000,000

Wage: $83,000

Ratings: 80 OVR - 89 POT

The 22-year-old joined Napoli for a club-record fee in 2020. Due to his performance for the Nigerian national team and his former club sides, Osimhen is projected to be an excellent attacking option in FIFA 22. His 4-star weak-foot and sprint speed (92) give him an edge over defenders in the 18-yard box.

2) Lautaro Martinez (ST)

Martinez has 4-star rated weak-foot and skill moves (Image via Sportskeeda)

Value: $92,500,000

Wage: $170.000

Ratings: 85 OVR - 89 POT

The Argentine was a pivotal part of the Inter Milan side that lifted the 2020-21 Serie A. Martinez is already an established striker in FIFA 22, with the potential to grow further. He's a prolific dribbler (85) who uses his pace (84) to his advantage to position (86) himself in areas where he can finish (85) comfortably.

1) Mason Greenwood (RM)

Greenwood has a 5-star weak-foot rating in FIFA 22 (Image via Sportskeeda)

Value: $36,000,000

Wage: $66,000

Ratings: 78 OVR - 90 POT

Although listed as an RM, Greenwood is most effective around the 18-yard box as a second striker. His 5-star weak foot and incredible shooting ability make him a threat from various areas on the field. He has very good pace (84) and dribbling (79), which helps him play from the flanks.

Edited by Yasho Amonkar