5 Manchester City players that should be sold in the first season of FIFA 22 Career Mode

Manchester City feature an elite team in FIFA 22 that ranks as the highest-rated squad in the Premier League. The club has multiple options for various positions along with an extensive budget for Career Mode enthusiasts to enjoy.

Kevin De Bruyne (91) graces the English champions' roster as their best player, as well as the Premier League's highest-rated. Raheem Sterling (88), Ruben Dias (87) and Phil Foden (84), being some of the best players in their positions, are notable mentions.

Listed in the article are five FIFA 22 players that Career Mode enthusiasts should consider selling while playing with Manchester City.

FIFA 22: 5 players that Manchester City managers should sell at the beginning of Career Mode

5) Oleksandr Zinchenko (LB)

Zinchenko has a 80-rated base card in FIFA 22 (Image via Sportskeeda)

Value: $26,000,000

OVR: 80

Manchester City are weakest in the left-back role with Joao Cancelo (86) playing in his secondary position to suit the club's needs. Zinchenko can be sold to acquire a higher-rated left-back, preferably Andrew Robertson (87) or Theo Hernandez (84).

4) Fernandinho (CDM)

Fernandinho has a sprint speed of 52 (Image via Sportskeeda)

Value: $8,500,000

OVR: 83

Fernandinho is the club's oldest member of their current roster, having played for them since 2013. The 36-year-old's contract expires in a year. With his retirement nearing, Career Mode enthusiasts should look to sell him in their first season.

3) Kyle Walker (RB)

Walker's potential does not increase in FIFA 22 Career Mode (Image via Sportskeeda)

Value: $46,000,000

OVR: 85

Kyle Walker is a quick and experienced fullback who is effective in his position. However, Career Mode players already have a world-class RB in Joao Cancelo and can opt to replace Walker with a young replacement instead of sidelining him.

2) Ilkay Gundogan (CM)

Gundogan has a dormant potential in FIFA 22 Career Mode (Image via Sportskeeda)

Value: $61,000,000

OVR: 85

Gundogan was very influential the previous season, being the club's top scorer despite playing in the middle of the park. In FIFA 22, Gundogan lacks potential and can be replaced as the club already has sufficient quality in his position.

1) Riyad Mahrez (RW)

Mahrez is not likely to see an improvement in ratings in FIFA 22 Career Mode (Image via Sportskeeda)

Value: $77,500,000

OVR: 86

Mahrez has participated in 3 succesful campaigns with the club since his arrival. Despite his quality, players will have a difficult time managing Mahrez's playtime due to the club's abundance of expensive players in various positions. A striker replacement is ideal, considering Sterling (88) can occupy the starting RW role.

