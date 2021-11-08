5 players with the perfect combination of pace and strength in FIFA 22 

Pace is vital to the style of play widely exhibited by FIFA 22 players. With the introduction of "explosive sprint" into the game's mechanics, players have adapted to the use of pacy individuals in every position.

Strength is a valuable attribute in FIFA 22 that determines a player's ability to either hold the ball away from defenders or apply their sturdiness to physically outmaneuver defenders during attacking runs.

Thus, a combination of strength and pace is essential to overcome the best opposition in the game. This article details five players who have an abundance of speed and power in FIFA 22.

FIFA 22: Five players with the best combined stats in Pace and Strength

5) Moussa Marega (ST)

Club: Al Hilal

Pace: 87

Strength: 90

OVR: 77

With a rating of 89, Moussa Marega has the best physicality among strikers in FIFA 22. The 30-year-old spent the majority of his career at clubs in Portugal's Primeira Liga and the lower divisions of French football.

Marega has the aggression (89) to support his strength and has the necessary stamina (89) and shooting (77) ability required to attack relentlessly.

4) Manuel Palacios (RM)

Club: Pohang Steelers (Korea)

Pace: 92

Strength: 86

OVR: 67

Manuel Palacios is a 28-year-old forward who plays as a wide or central attacking midfielder for Korean first-division side Pohang Steelers. The Columbian previously represented clubs in the lower divisions of Columbia and Portugal.

Palacios has amazing stats in jumping (91), stamina (86), balance (84) and agility (77).

3) Romelu Lukaku (ST)

Goal @goal Romelu Lukaku: Signing of the summer? ⭐️



Romelu Lukaku: Signing of the summer? ⭐️https://t.co/dwIpXdTeCo

Club: Chelsea

Pace: 84

Strength: 95

OVR: 88

Chelsea invested in the Belgian marksman as their star signing over the summer in an attempt to retain their Champions League trophy and win the Premier League. Lukaku has the 3rd best strength for a striker in FIFA 22.

Lukaku has a brilliant combination of speed (87) and dribbling (83) to accompany his superior striking skills.

2) Erling Haaland (ST)

ESPN FC @ESPNFC HAALAND BULLIED UPAMECANO ON THIS GOAL 😱 HAALAND BULLIED UPAMECANO ON THIS GOAL 😱 https://t.co/FvXmiltFR8

Club: Borussia Dortmund

Pace: 89

Strength: 93

OVR: 88

The 21-year-old is one of the most promising talents in FIFA 22. Haaland has the potential to be one of the highest-rated players in Career Mode. In FUT, players adore Haaland for his physicality (88) and impeccable shooting (91) ability.

In FIFA 22, Erling Haaland boasts a sprint speed of 94 with inhuman strength (93) and finishing (94) ability.

1) Adama Traore (RW)

Goal @goal When Adama Traore is in the mood, it gets embarrassing for defenders 🤣



When Adama Traore is in the mood, it gets embarrassing for defenders 🤣https://t.co/ANJwl1yPt2

Club: Wolverhampton Wanderers

Pace: 96

Strength: 87

OVR: 78

Among players classified as wingers in FIFA 22, Traore emerges the fastest. What makes the player an exciting choice in the game is his 92-rated dribbling stats, which match his heightened pace (96) and strength (87).

With an overall rating of 78, Traore is a highly undervalued player in FIFA 22 that plays can exploit.

Edited by Yasho Amonkar